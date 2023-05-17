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Agentic AI in Life Sciences Operations
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Revolutionize life sciences, from R&D to commercialization

With its ability to both generate insights and act on them autonomously, agentic AI is poised to revolutionize the process of developing new therapies and bringing them to market. Across every stage of the value chain—from R&D to manufacturing and commercialization—agentic AI is already having a significant impact.

Research and development
Research and development

Agentic AI can streamline the path from discovery to clinical trials, reducing the time and resources required to bring new drugs to market.

Scientist examining test tube beside laboratory computer display.
Manufacturing
Manufacturing

Agentic AI can address challenges such as unexpected downtime and supply chain issues, while supporting GMP compliance—leading to increased productivity and reduced costs while maintaining high standards of product quality.

Automated machine filling blue liquid into pharmaceutical vials.
Commercialization
Commercialization

Agentic AI helps pharma companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes, prioritize markets effectively, and optimize sales and marketing strategies to ensure successful launches and maximize return on investment.

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INDUSTRY REPORT

How agentic AI is accelerating pharma launches

This report from Reuters and Cognizant explores how agentic AI can speed time to peak sales, improve launch execution and personalize engagement, with insights from leaders at GSK, Sanofi, Bayer, Gilead and Novo Nordisk.

Read the report
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Rohit Dayama, Global Client Partner and Life Sciences Market Lead, UK&I

“Agentic AI is redefining the very fabric of life sciences—accelerating discovery, transforming manufacturing and reshaping the economics of making medicine. The future isn't just faster; it's smarter, more predictive and boundless in its potential.”

Rohit Dayama headshot

Thought leadership

JUNE 2026

The AI revolution transforming pharma product launch: Why autonomous agents are changing everything

From launch planning to compliance and sales enablement, see how agentic AI is helping pharma teams deliver smarter, faster product launches.

Learn more
Glowing capsule on futuristic digital healthcare technology network.

MARCH 2026

Securing life sciences in the agentic era: Cyber resilience and AI defense for pharma

AI is driving innovation in life sciences—and increasing cyber risk. Discover expert insights from Cognizant and Microsoft on building a cybersecurity strategy for the agentic era.

Learn more
Digital padlock within DNA strand representing genetic data security.

JULY 2025

AI's role in life science manufacturing

David Staunton, Head of Transformation for Life Sciences Manufacturing at Cognizant, explores how pharma companies are delivering new treatments to a global population faster with AI.

Learn more
Automated machine filling blue liquid into pharmaceutical vials.

Unlock agentic AI’s potential in life sciences

See how agentic AI can transform R&D, manufacturing and commercialization within your business.