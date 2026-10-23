Skip to main content Skip to footer

Today’s supply chains have more visibility but less control

As retailers and brands digitize operations, diversify fulfillment and chase tighter service promises, their supply chains are becoming harder to run, not easier. Legacy operating models weren’t built for this level of volatility, labor pressure and execution complexity.

The average retail out-of-stock rate still sits at 8%—shelves empty for a full month every year.

Inventory misses, labor gaps, delayed shipments and service failures no longer sit in the back office. They show up as empty shelves, missed delivery windows, higher costs and weaker customer loyalty.

The problem isn’t a lack of data. It’s the gap between what organizations can see and what they can act on. Supply chains need to move from reactive firefighting to connected, self-correcting operations that learn from every shift, exception and decision.

FEATURED

Join us for Supply Chain Innovation Day 2026

Featuring keynote speaker James Lisica, Cognizant's Supply Chain Innovation Day, in partnership with AWS, will explore how AI, intelligence and resilience are reshaping the future of supply chains. Join us on 10 November 2026 and learn how to transform supply chain disruption into a source of competitive advantage.

Register now
Container ship traveling across open ocean

Connected intelligence for supply chains where service, cost and labor collide

Purpose-built for supply chains that have more visibility than control, connecting data, decisions and execution across planning, warehousing, labor and daily operations.

  • See across silos

    Most supply chains have digitized pieces, not a connected operating view. This layer brings fragmented data together so leaders can see constraints, risks and performance across functions before disruption becomes failure.

  • Act in real time

    Visibility alone does not move inventory, labor or orders. Orchestration turns signals into coordinated action, helping teams rebalance work, prioritize exceptions and respond faster across systems, sites and partners.

  • Learn every cycle

    Many operations repeat the same issues because lessons stay trapped in shifts, sites or spreadsheets. This layer captures outcomes, updates rules and improves decisions over time so supply chains adapt as conditions change.

Explore our warehousing frameworks

Cognizant® Warehouse Transformation Blueprint

Design resilient warehouse networks before capital is committed, using data, simulation and integrated architecture to reduce risk and improve scalability.

Explore framework
Container ship traveling across open ocean
Cognizant® Warehouse Readiness and Stabilization

Move from technical go-live to stable operations with readiness gates across equipment, people, process and systems.

Explore framework
Aerial view of container ship underway
Cognizant® Adaptive Warehouse Workforce Planning and Execution

Turn headcount into dynamic capacity with demand-driven labor planning, skill-aware scheduling and real-time workforce orchestration.

Explore framework
Cardboard packages moving along warehouse conveyor
Cognizant® Warehouse Performance and Monitoring

Convert warehouse data into daily execution control with readiness scores, flow monitoring, exception management and continuous learning loops.

Explore framework
Tall warehouse racks filled with boxed inventory

Let’s shape what’s next.

Work with us to turn supply chain complexity into operational control.

Cognizant.com