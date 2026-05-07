How technology is building a vibrant future for the British pub
The British pub is one of our most enduring cultural institutions — and one of the most pressured. With one pub closing every day in the UK, operators face an urgent imperative to modernise. Cognizant and AWS have developed a blueprint for how technology can reinvent the pub experience from the inside out, without losing what makes it irreplaceable.
Cognizant OrderServ® lets guests order anytime, from any device — unifying POS, kitchen displays, payments and loyalty in one connected platform built on AWS, processing over six million transactions daily.