Skip to main content Skip to footer

How technology is building a vibrant future for the British pub

The British pub is one of our most enduring cultural institutions — and one of the most pressured. With one pub closing every day in the UK, operators face an urgent imperative to modernise. Cognizant and AWS have developed a blueprint for how technology can reinvent the pub experience from the inside out, without losing what makes it irreplaceable.

Download the whitepaper

SOLUTION

Seamless ordering, everywhere: the omnichannel solution built for hospitality

Cognizant OrderServ® lets guests order anytime, from any device — unifying POS, kitchen displays, payments and loyalty in one connected platform built on AWS, processing over six million transactions daily.

Explore OrderServ
Person using touchscreen self-service kiosk displaying food items indoors retail

BLOG

How travelers are using AI to plan and book their experiences

Cognizant’s AI Inclination Index reveals consumers are more open to AI in travel and hospitality than any other sector — and how operators can use this to reshape guest engagement.

Read the blog
Person holding phone and card at desk with notebook coffee

Our Experts

Gurdip Clare

Head of Hospitality Sector, Cognizant

Gurdip Clare profile picture
Jon Mawer

Pubs & Brewery Sector Leader, AWS

Jon Mawer profile picture

Ready to reinvent your pub?

Talk to our hospitality experts at Cognizant and AWS

Cognizant.com