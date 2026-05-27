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Together, we build a new era of digital transformation

Cognizant is a Signature Partner at Google Cloud Summit London 2026. As an AI Builder, we combine deep domain expertise across Agentic AI, cloud modernization, data & analytics with Google Cloud advanced technologies to create industry specific solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

Join us to gain strategic insights through expert led speaking sessions, engage with immersive demonstrations at Booth 25, and connect with industry leaders and AI builders.

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Where you’ll find us

Transforming Shopper Engagement with Gemini Enterprise for CX

Smarter retail. Happier shoppers. Cognizant & Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for CX brings agentic AI to CX for UK Retailer.

Wednesday, June 17

11:45am–12:00pm BST

Location  Cloud Talks Stage 

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Alex Brittain

Client Partner, Retail & Consumer Goods, Cognizant

Alex Brittain
Kieren Johnson

Head of IT, Ocado Retail Ltd

Kieren Johnson

Explore offerings and demonstrations

View solution demos on demand at our booth 25

Deliver hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences

Empower retailers to deliver an exceptional customer journey with Cognizant's futuristic and comprehensive AI-powered solution, built on Google Cloud Customer Engagement Suite and retail accelerators.

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Fast, seamless and personalized support— anytime, anywhere

This solution combines our deep process expertise and domain know-how with data science, analytics and Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite technology to transform customer interactions for the AI age. By seamlessly blending AI with human support, it enables natural, responsive conversations—whether resolving issues or completing transactions.

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Multi-agent AI: Realize the next frontier of enterprise performance

This no-code framework allows rapid prototyping, customization, and scaling of multi-agent systems, demonstrating our commitment to accelerating AI adoption.

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Cognizant Neuro AI Decisioning

A generative AI platform for decision-making with multi-agent orchestration.

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Enabling the future of enterprise intelligence

Cognizant® Agent Foundry serves as the enterprise-grade framework that brings this vision to life, enabling organizations to rapidly design, deploy and orchestrate autonomous AI agents at scale. Built on our IP-ready reusable assets and easily integrated with leading partner ecosystems, Agent Foundry provides the tools, templates and governance to make agentic AI real – at scale.

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Latest insights

The agent advantage: Navigating enterprise AI’s new strategic imperative

This ebook examines the fast evolving AI agent market and shows how Cognizant and Google Cloud help organizations overcome challenges and succeed in the agentic AI era.

Download the ebook
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Cognizant Establishes Dedicated Gemini Enterprise Practice in Collaboration with Google Cloud

The practice brings forward-deployed engineers into client environments, working directly alongside Google Cloud teams to compress time-to-value on Gemini Enterprise. 

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Cognizant and Google Cloud Bring Agentic AI to Retail's Most Critical Customer Moments with Gemini Enterprise

Cognizant launched Agentic Retail CX, a new AI-powered contact center solution built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience (CX).

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Collaborating to unlock the power of data and AI: supporting Northumbrian Water's mission to enhance UK river quality

To enable high-impact AI capabilities, the team is leveraging Google Cloud for model development, training, and validation – bringing speed, scalability, and resilience to the solution.

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Cotality modernizes its IT training program

As Cotality transitioned its applications from on-premises to the cloud, Cognizant developed an award-winning digital collaborative learning program on Intrepid to successfully train Cotality’s IT staff.

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Retail giant modernizes OMS with Google Cloud Platform

Unified Order Platform helps the retailer cut business user effort by 30%—and deliver seamless CX at lightning speed.

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Meet the leaders and Experts

Manish Garg

Vice President, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security (GGM), Cognizant

Manish Garg headshot
Vinitesh Gaurav

Senior Director Consulting

Vinitesh Gaurav
Mohamed Jassat

Senior Director, Strategic Partner Development (UKI/EMEA)

Mohamed Jassat
Alex Nicholas

Vice President - Global Cloud Business Group

Alex Nicholas
Arijit Mukherjee

Associate Director, Google Business Group UKI

Arijit Mukherjee headshot
Aman Agarwal

Associate Director, Google Business Group UKI

Aman Agarwal headshot
Samir Desai

Director - Enterprise Platform Services Sales - CIMET UK&I

Samir Desai
Vinay Pujari

Moment CX CRM Contact Center GTM Leader EMEA

Vinay Pujari

Ready to operationalize agentic AI for your enterprise?

Sign up now to book a meeting with our experts.