Together, we build a new era of digital transformation
Cognizant is a Signature Partner at Google Cloud Summit London 2026. As an AI Builder, we combine deep domain expertise across Agentic AI, cloud modernization, data & analytics with Google Cloud advanced technologies to create industry specific solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.
Join us to gain strategic insights through expert led speaking sessions, engage with immersive demonstrations at Booth 25, and connect with industry leaders and AI builders.
Fast, seamless and personalized support— anytime, anywhere
This solution combines our deep process expertise and domain know-how with data science, analytics and Google Cloud’s Customer Engagement Suite technology to transform customer interactions for the AI age. By seamlessly blending AI with human support, it enables natural, responsive conversations—whether resolving issues or completing transactions.
Cognizant® Agent Foundry serves as the enterprise-grade framework that brings this vision to life, enabling organizations to rapidly design, deploy and orchestrate autonomous AI agents at scale. Built on our IP-ready reusable assets and easily integrated with leading partner ecosystems, Agent Foundry provides the tools, templates and governance to make agentic AI real – at scale.
As Cotality transitioned its applications from on-premises to the cloud, Cognizant developed an award-winning digital collaborative learning program on Intrepid to successfully train Cotality’s IT staff.