CX50 2025

Cognizant has partnered with Marketing Week, Google and Salesforce to highlight the top 50 UK individuals and organizations driving the rapidly evolving customer experience landscape and excelling in their fields.

In 2025, CX encompasses far more than transactions. It's about creating meaningful connections at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey, from discovery to advocacy, profoundly impacting brand perception, loyalty and business outcomes.

Today's visionary CX leaders are those who navigate this transformation, balancing algorithmic precision with authentic human connection. And we are delighted to celebrate them.

Discover more on CX50
“The most innovative companies aren’t just replacing human touchpoints with automation, but strategically combining both to create seamless, personalized experiences.”

Rohit Gupta, Managing Director, UK&I, Cognizant

“Consumers are most comfortable with AI during the discovery phase, creating the perfect opportunity to establish trust. The CX50 recognizes leaders who excel at building confidence that carries through the entire customer journey.”

Ian Barlow, Head of DX, UK&I, Cognizant

“The most sophisticated CX leaders have moved beyond seeing AI as merely a productivity tool. They're creating frameworks where technology enhances rather than replaces human judgment building the emotional connections that truly differentiate brands today.”
Whitepapaer
“Today, both technological capability and consumer psychology are reshaping customer experience. The brands and leaders who excel understand that transparency, clear value delivery, and meaningful human oversight is the foundation for AI adoption.”
Google Cloud logo

Our methodology

We selected the top CX professionals based on their achievements against these three criteria:

Influence

The influence the individual has on their company, industry and the broader CX landscape.

Innovation

The extent to which the individual’s work in CX has been groundbreaking and forward-thinking.

Impact

The measurable difference the individual or their work has made to their business and/or the CX landscape.

Industries

Correlating with our methodology, we discovered the disruptors, organisational leaders, technologists, brand guardians and growth drivers in these key industry sectors:

Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, Hospitality (RCGTH)
A person is paying through NFC
Financial Services (FS)
Urban Architecture Office of Building Business District.
Public Sector (PS)
Businesswoman standing still on a busy street
Life Sciences (LS)
A scientist analyzing data on computer monitors in a lab.
Download the complete PDF to view the profiles of the CX50 2025 members working across five key sectors. Learn about the significant accomplishments and capabilities that distinguish these top 50 customer experience professionals. 

Manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities top 10

Download this PDF to view the profiles of the CX50 2025 members from the manufacturing, logistics, energy and utilities sectors. Learn about the key achievements and capabilities that are setting the top 10 customer experience professionals apart in these sectors.

Jude Burditt

Director of Customer Solutions
Severn Trent

Colette Healy

Marketing Director, UK
BMW

Lee Nelson

Vice-President, Global Marketing and Communications
DHL eCommerce

Kelly Ralph

Group Head of Marketing
Peel Ports

Nick Ratcliffe

Customer Experience Director, UK
Volkswagen Group

Mark Rose

Sales and Marketing Director
TotalEnergies Gas & Power

Hayley Thompson

Vice President, Global Marketing
SmartestEnergy

Gillian Tomlinson

Chief Digital and Data Officer
Weir Group

Amy Turnbull

Vice-President, Digital Operations and System Integration
Wood

Nigel Watson

Chief Information Officer
Northumbrian Water Group

Download CX50 2025 MLEU profiles
Retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality top 10

Download this PDF to view the profiles of the CX50 2025 members from the retail, consumer goods, travel and hospitality sectors. Learn about the key achievements and capabilities that are setting the top 10 customer experience professionals apart in these sectors.

Financial services top 10

Download this PDF to view the profiles of the CX50 2025 members from the financial services sector. Learn about the key achievements and capabilities that are setting the top 10 customer experience professionals apart in this sector.

Public sector top 10

Download this PDF to view the profiles of the CX50 2025 members from the public sector. Learn about the key achievements and capabilities that are setting the top 10 customer experience professionals apart in this sector.

Life sciences top 10

Download this PDF to view the profiles of the CX50 2025 members from the life sciences sector. Learn about the key achievements and capabilities that are setting the top 10 customer experience professionals apart in this sector.

Meet the partners and contributors

Cognizant Moment

From designing the customer journey to developing key touchpoints and personalizing continuous engagements with active customers, Cognizant Moment can help. We simplify the complex to shape the world of tomorrow.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud is an American multinational corporation and technology company focusing on online advertising, search engine technology, cloud computing, computer software, quantum computing, e-commerce, consumer electronics, and artificial intelligence.
cloud.google.com

Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, where humans with agents drive customer success together. Through Agentforce, the digital labor platform, Salesforce brings autonomous agents, unified data, analytics, and Customer 360 apps together on one deeply unified platform to help companies connect with customers in a whole new way. Learn more at www.salesforce.com.

Marketing week

Keeping you ahead of the curve with CX trends, insights, and community for continuous improvement.

Looking to enhance your customer experience?

Contact us to discover how you can benefit from our experience-led offerings.