Building an AI strategy: telcos put the foundations in place

AI is now firmly front and center of all operator strategies and is set to form the foundations of their future architectures. But first they need to address some fundamental issues, such as adopting a coherent, company-wide data infrastructure as well as putting the right technologies and processes in place.

This TM Forum report sponsored by Cognizant – based on interviews with 20 of the world’s largest and leading communications service providers (CSPs) globally, plus a survey of 104 executives across 73 telcos worldwide – sets out to evaluate where operators are with their AI strategies and what they need to do to make them fit for the future and deployed at scale.

The report details what CSPs need to do to build an AI-ready strategy and put the necessary skills in place, as well as exploring early use cases in customer experience applications and networks. And, it sets out some key findings and recommendations to help CSPs, as well as measuring the potential economic impact of AI.