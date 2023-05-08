Skip to main content Skip to footer
Seamless, contextual, secure: the future of payments CX
  • From TikTok shop to Instagram: exploring the significance of social commerce 
  • Pay-by-bank, contactless, wallets, and beyond: in which areas should banks place their focus?
  • From BNPL to digital wallets: defining your contextual commerce strategy
  • Identifying the role of banks in the embedded and contextual value chain: what are the most viable options? How can partnerships pave the way? 
  • One-click-pay, invisible and beyond: what’s next for seamless payments innovation? 
  • Alexa? How will voice technology and generative AI transform retail payments experiences?
  • What effect will new payment ecosystems and channels have on security and fraud?

Wednesday, 6th March 2024

11:40 a.m. – 12:10 p.m.

Stage 2: Ecommerce and POS Innovation

Ashish Bhatnagar

Head of Cards & Payments, GGM, Cognizant

Callum Ludgate

Vice President, Merchant Services, JP Morgan

Baljinder Kallar

Global Head of Payments and FX, HSBC

Deeptasree Mitra

Managing Director, Contextual Banking, BaaS, Embedded Finance, Deutsche Bank

Lawrence Bennett

Head of UK Financial Services, eBay

Private Roundtable: Innovating in the instant payments landscape

The digital age is about everything instant, and with ISO 20022 adoption spreading across the globe the payments landscape is no exception. But beyond facilitating interoperability and instant payments, ISO 20022 offers a data-rich language, unlocking a wealth of information and increased transparency with the potential to generate deeper insights.

The next step for banks, acquirers, issuers and payment networks alike, is to harness the insights from payments data to innovate in real-time and act as the digital front door to a wide array of hyper-personalised value-added services. This roundtable aims to bring together experts in cards, payments, strategy and operations to explore how the industry can modernise and simplify its payments infrastructure to exploit new data, expand partnerships and drive value in real-time.

Thursday 7th March 2024

11.50 a.m. – 12.50 p.m.

Meet our team

Stop by throughout the conference to speak to our experts on Cognizant’s capabilities and our latest offerings.


Booth 43

Ongoing by request

Aston Martin Formula One racing simulator

Enjoy the rare opportunity to drive in a formula one racing simulator. You’ll get connected to the speed, the data—and most importantly—the insights we’re learning on and off the track from our partnership with Aston Martin Formula One racing.

Note: The onsite simulator has been modified to enable travel.

Schedule a private meeting with our team

Pre-arrange a private meeting with one of our experts to discuss your challenges, Cognizant’s capabilities and latest offerings.

Daily throughout conference 

ARTICLE

Future of Payment Networks

While the future of payments provides limitless possibilities to enrich customer experience what history tells is that data and its convergence with contemporary trends - evolution of commerce, communication, technology, etc. will reshape the world we live in.

ARTICLE

Cards & Payments Outlook for 2024

Cognizant’s 2024 cards and payments outlook outlines six priority areas shaping the payments landscape in the next 12 months.

REPORT

Six focus areas for merchant acquirers looking to win today—and tomorrow

The Merchant Acquiring market is set for expansion driven by increased demand for integrated payment solutions, support for innovative payment methods and solutions that go beyond payments to address the wider merchant business needs.

Banking in 2035: five emerging technologies that will transform financial services

This Cognizant and AWS report envisions how quantum computing, artificial intelligence, the DeFi revolution, embedded finance, and biometrics will better serve humanity.

