Private Roundtable: Innovating in the instant payments landscape

The digital age is about everything instant, and with ISO 20022 adoption spreading across the globe the payments landscape is no exception. But beyond facilitating interoperability and instant payments, ISO 20022 offers a data-rich language, unlocking a wealth of information and increased transparency with the potential to generate deeper insights.

The next step for banks, acquirers, issuers and payment networks alike, is to harness the insights from payments data to innovate in real-time and act as the digital front door to a wide array of hyper-personalised value-added services. This roundtable aims to bring together experts in cards, payments, strategy and operations to explore how the industry can modernise and simplify its payments infrastructure to exploit new data, expand partnerships and drive value in real-time.