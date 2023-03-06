Skip to main content Skip to footer
Join our discussion over breakfast about what’s shaping the future of higher education.

Our industry and technology specialists from Cognizant, Collaborative Solutions and Galvia are excited to share and gain insights from the field into how emerging technologies such as AI/ML, AR/VR and intelligent operations, can help the sector meet the changing demands of students, lecturers, funders and the whole education ecosystem in which they operate. We’ll be focusing on student centered experiences, sustainability, and security.

 ACC Liverpool, First Floor, Room 4 (A & B)


The Future of Higher Education Institutions – Sustainable, Secure and Seamless Education Experiences

Speakers:

Firoz Khan Pathan

Client Relationship Manager, Cognizant

James Rowley

Director of Advanced Technologies, Cognizant

John Clancy 

Founder & CEO, Galvia

Kevin McAteer

Regional Sales Manager, Collaborative Solutions (Moderator)

Marcin Remarczyk

Sr.Director, Cognizant Consulting

Manoj Chawla

Associate Director, Cognizant Consulting

Jasdev Lamba

Cyber Security Practice Leader, Cognizant

How can Workday transform your back office?

Using Workday solutions, Higher Education institutions can spend less time relying on manual processes, and more time helping students and institutions. From streamlining your finance processes to managing all your HR needs, we can help deploy Workday solutions and transform your back office.

How can we help you adapt to the radically shifting landscape?

We have the experience to technology solutions, Higher Education institutions can transform their HR and Finance using Workday solutions

  • Advisory Services

    Ensure success and user adoption of your technology with expert guidance throughout your cloud transformation.

  • Deployment Services

    Solve business challenges and achieve your transformation goals through a successful deployment that leverages our proprietary tools, templates, and methodology.

  • Continuous Value Services
    Collaborative’s application managed services save you time, provide guidance, reduce costs, and allow you to increase ROI of your technology investments.
50%


Higher-ed executives believe that work will become faster by 2023

