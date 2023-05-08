Prepare your media organisation for future success
The DPP Future Ready Media Organisations research, powered by Cognizant and AWS, delves into the technologies driving industry transformation and the value they bring. Uncover broadcasters' plans for emerging innovations, their strategies for recruitment and retention in the transformative phase, and the significance of sustainability, equity, diversity, and inclusion in future strategies. Join the journey toward future success by downloading the findings, based on in-depth interviews with technology leaders from major European media organisations. Elevate your understanding of the industry's evolution – download now.