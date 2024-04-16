Skip to main content Skip to footer

CX50 2024

Cognizant has partnered with Marketing Week and Adobe to highlight the top 50 UK individuals and organisations driving the ever-changing customer experience (CX) landscape and excelling in their field. 

CX encompasses every interaction a person has with an organisation throughout their journey from unaware to advocate, impacting brand perception and loyalty. 

By acknowledging the best and brightest in CX, the CX50 fosters a culture of excellence that benefits businesses and customers alike. It also serves as a reminder that with dedication and passion, anything is possible, and the future of CX is full of potential. 

“The best digital leaders create highly personalised, engaging customer experiences that are delivered in real time, that drives results today and ensures business success in the future.”

Suzanne Steele, Vice President and Managing Director, United Kingdom, Ireland, Middle East and SSA, Adobe

“CX leaders are challenged to adapt, fulfil ever-expanding customer expectations, and make the most out of the emerging modern technology landscape.”

Ian Barlow, Head of DX, UK&I, Cognizant

"CX leaders finely balance evidence (data) and resources (technology and people) with empathy (gut feel) to excel in a crowded space. When these factors are in balance, you can create truly exceptional actionable moments that drive the business forward."

James Lennon, Sales Director, UK&I, Cognizant Netcentric

“Cognizant together with Marketing Week and Adobe is proud to recognise the top 50 change-makers reimagining customer experience in 2024!”

Rohit Gupta, Managing Director, UK&I, Cognizant

Our methodology  

We selected the top CX professionals based on their achievements against these three criteria:

Influence

The influence the individual has on their company, industry, and the broader CX landscape.

Innovation

The extent to which the individual’s work in CX has been groundbreaking and forward-thinking.

Impact

The measurable difference the individual or their work has made on their business and/or the CX landscape.

Industries

Correlating with our methodology, we discovered the disruptors, organisational leaders, technologists, brand guardians and growth drivers in these key industry sectors:

RCGTH Top 10

Download this PDF to read the profiles of the CX50 2024 members working in Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality. Find out the key achievements and capabilities that are setting the top 10 customer experience professionals apart in this sector.

Charlotte Lock

Customer Director, John Lewis Partnership

Stephen Cassidy

Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Hilton  

Jack Constantine

Chief Digital Officer, Lush

Neal Jones

Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, EMEA, Marriott International

Sara Holt

Group Marketing Director, UK & Europe, Merlin Entertainments

Gavin Forth

Marketing & Digital Director, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays

Annika Bizon

Marketing & Omnichannel Director, UK & Ireland, Samsung Electronics

Leanne Gaughan

Head of E-commerce, Whitbread

Clara Beattie

Head of Technology — Marketing, Online & Retail, Morrisons

Paula Bobbett

Chief Digital Officer, Boots

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Top 10

Winners will be revealed on the 25th of April. Be sure to return.

Public Sector Top 10

Winners will be revealed on the 2nd of May. Be sure to return.

Manufacturing, Logistics, Energy, Utilities Top 10

Winners will be revealed on the 9th of May. Be sure to return.

Life Sciences & Healthcare Top 10

Winners will be revealed on the 16th of May. Be sure to return.

Meet the partners and contributors

Zone

Crafting digital journeys and content that inspire, captivate, and move customers and communities.

Netcentric

Unleashing data-driven insights to personalize touchpoints, every step of the way.

Adobe

Fueling engaging omnichannel experiences with industry-leading tools and expertise.

Marketing week

Keeping you ahead of the curve with CX trends, insights, and community for continuous improvement.

Looking to enhance your customer experience?

