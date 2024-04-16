CX50 2024

Cognizant has partnered with Marketing Week and Adobe to highlight the top 50 UK individuals and organisations driving the ever-changing customer experience (CX) landscape and excelling in their field.

CX encompasses every interaction a person has with an organisation throughout their journey from unaware to advocate, impacting brand perception and loyalty.



By acknowledging the best and brightest in CX, the CX50 fosters a culture of excellence that benefits businesses and customers alike. It also serves as a reminder that with dedication and passion, anything is possible, and the future of CX is full of potential.

