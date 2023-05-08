Banking & Financial Services guide through the next 12 months

The financial services industry is facing a challenging period amidst a combination of rising interest rates, increased regulatory scrutiny, and potentially easing but still concerning inflation. To navigate these turbulent times, leaders need to provide their teams with the support and guidance they need to adapt and seize opportunities.

Looking ahead to 2024, the industry will encounter further disruptions from technological advancements such as generative AI, cloud adoption, rising fraud and cyber threats, and the convergence of industries through embedded finance. These developments demand unprecedented agility and strategic flexibility. Firms must be prepared to adapt their strategies and embrace new technologies to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

By the end of the decade, 2024 could be seen as a pivotal year when the future of the industry started to take shape. Leaders who proactively invest in innovation and prioritize the creation of new products and services that enhance positive outcomes will position themselves for long-term success.