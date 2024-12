Cognizant’s latest research, in partnership with IDC, highlights the evolving role of modern CIOs in shaping business strategy. No longer just operational overseers, they are now strategic value pathfinders.



The study reveals that to lead digital transformation effectively, cost intelligence is essential to address critical business risks such as digital execution gaps, cybersecurity threats, and rising AI costs.



By shifting focus from merely managing costs to driving measurable business outcomes, CIOs can channel savings into innovations that drive future growth. This research explores how organizations can enhance IT effectiveness by leveraging insights tailored to the needs of modern CIOs.