Most executive teams no longer question why ESG matters.

The real question is more practical:

Why is it still difficult to access reliable sustainability insights when critical business decisions need to be made?

According to Forrester, organizations continue to face challenges related to ESG data accuracy, transparency, comparability, and granularity, which can hinder effective decision-making and sustainability performance management.

Despite significant investments in sustainability initiatives, many organizations continue to face familiar challenges:

ESG data is scattered across multiple systems and business functions.

Reporting processes remain heavily manual and time-consuming.

Stakeholders often lack a single, trusted source of truth.

Sustainability insights are not easily accessible to those who need them most.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, organizations are discovering that ESG success is no longer simply a reporting challenge. It is increasingly a data, governance, and operating model challenge.

The shift from reporting to capability

Leading organizations are moving beyond the traditional mindset of producing annual sustainability reports. Instead, they are building ESG as an enterprise capability.

This shift changes how sustainability data is managed and consumed across the organization:

Data is consolidated into a trusted and governed foundation.

Reporting outputs become reusable data products rather than one-off deliverables.

Governance, quality controls, and security are embedded from the start.

Insights are delivered continuously rather than only during reporting cycles.

When ESG data is treated as a strategic asset, organizations can move beyond compliance and begin using sustainability information to support operational and business decisions. The result is not simply better reporting. It is improved visibility, stronger accountability, and greater confidence in decision-making across the enterprise.

What transformation looks like in practice

In a recent ESG data transformation delivered by Cognizant for a leading energy industry organization, the focus was not only on improving reporting efficiency but also on enabling wider business value from sustainability data.

Several key capabilities proved critical.

Democratizing access to trusted ESG data

Different stakeholder groups gained access to governed ESG data products tailored to their roles and responsibilities. By decentralizing data access while maintaining governance controls, business teams could work directly with trusted information rather than relying on centralized reporting functions.

Empowering ESG SMEs (Subject Matter Experts)

Sustainability specialists and analysts were able to perform advanced analytics using both enterprise and local ESG data assets. Multi-dimensional access to data across projects, vendors, reporting periods, and industry classifications enabled faster analysis, simplified audit processes, and reduced dependency on centralized reporting teams.

Automating end-to-end data flows

Data pipelines connected cloud-based and on-premises systems, eliminating many of the manual processes previously required to consolidate information. Automation helped improve consistency, reduce operational effort, and ensure that stakeholders always had access to the most recent data.

Building trust through governance

Strong governance frameworks were integrated into the platform from the beginning. Role-based access controls supported compliance requirements, while embedded data quality controls increased confidence in reported metrics. Automated notifications ensured stakeholders knew when refreshed data was available, helping teams operate with the latest information.

Collectively, these capabilities created greater transparency and accessibility across the organization, enabling teams to identify opportunities for continuous improvement, including initiatives aimed at reducing emissions and enhancing overall sustainability performance.

Unlocking the next wave of ESG value

While significant progress has been made in structured ESG reporting, a large portion of sustainability-related information remains underutilized. Documents, operational reports, assessments, technical notes, and other semi-structured content often contain valuable insights that are difficult to access and analyze at scale.

This is where the next phase of ESG transformation is emerging.

Recent research from Forrester highlights the growing importance of unstructured data as a foundation for AI-driven insights and decision-making, while McKinsey points to data management and data readiness as key enablers for scaling generative AI and unlocking business value from enterprise information assets.

By combining governed sustainability data with advanced analytics and generative AI, organizations can:

Extract insights from documents and unstructured information sources.

Enrich sustainability analysis with broader operational context.

Enable experts to explore data more intuitively.

Identify trends, risks, and opportunities earlier.

Accelerate decision-making across sustainability programs.

The future of ESG is not simply about collecting more data.

It is about making sustainability intelligence more accessible, actionable, and embedded within everyday business decisions.

The competitive advantage of sustainability intelligence

The organizations leading in ESG over the next decade will not necessarily be those producing the most reports. They will be the organizations that most effectively transform sustainability data into business insight.

As sustainability becomes increasingly interconnected with strategy, operations, risk management, and growth, the ability to generate trusted insights at scale will become a meaningful source of competitive advantage.

The question is no longer how organizations report on sustainability. The question is how effectively they use sustainability intelligence to drive better business outcomes.

For more insights into how Cognizant helps organizations unlock business value through sustainability, data, and AI innovation, visit our Data and AI service offerings.