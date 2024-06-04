Please note, this event is by invitation only.

As partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team, we are delighted to invite you to the 2024 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix at the historic Circuit Zandvoort.

This promises to be an unforgettable event where you’ll get to see the synergy of the Cognizant-Aston Martin Formula 1 partnership in action. Harnessing our shared passion for innovation, we’re working together to drive success on the track, while supporting AMF1 through an ambitious transformation.

Your experience begins Sunday, the 25th of August at 10am, with a welcome and delicious breakfast. Throughout the day you will gain insights into Cognizant's work with Aston Martin F1, and our ongoing commitment to help our customers navigate world-class digital and technology solutions. This VIP experience includes excellent track viewing, top catering, and peer networking. Please confirm your interest and register within 5 working days.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis.

We look forward to having you join us!

WHERE: Circuit Zandvoort

(Burgemeester van Alphenstraat 108, 2041 KP Zandvoort)



WHEN: Sunday, 25th of August from 10:00–17:00 CET



AGENDA:

10:00 Arrival & refreshments

10:30 Welcome and introduction to our Formula 1 partnership

15:00 Race start

17:00 Closing