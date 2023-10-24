Cognizant Knowledge Sharing Session

Click here to register.

WHEN: 28th November from 15:00–16:00

WHERE: Cognizant Virtual Briefing Centre (Webinar)

FOR WHO: This session is best for:

C-Level Executives

Department Heads and Managers

Data, Analytics, and BI Executives

WHAT: In their rush to become data-driven, organizations face significant challenges. Firstly, a lack of data literacy hampers decision-making as employees struggle to effectively interpret and utilize data. Secondly, resistance to change within established cultures obstructs the adoption of data-driven practices, impeding progress. Lastly, an excessive reliance on traditional intuition, rather than data-driven insights, hinders innovation and competitive advantage.



However, a critical issue arises: With mounting investments in Business Intelligence and Analytics, the clarity of ROI diminishes. Many leaders still observe data misinterpretation, resulting in flawed decisions that could detrimentally affect business outcomes. Additionally, resistance to change and an undue dependence on conventional methods can cause companies to disregard valuable insights and opportunities concealed within their data.

In this enablement session we want to share our lessons learned as a Leader in Data Modernization and Digital Learning from working with the leading global sports goods brand.

Please note: This event is by invitation only for our key clients and partners.

Click here to register.

(Trouble opening the link? Please send a mail to Diane.Jagt@cognizant.com with your name, company, and job title to manually register.)