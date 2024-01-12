Acting for Impact: Influencing Stakeholder Behaviour to Decarbonise, Now

Please note, this event is by invitation only.

To compete amid climate change and resource reduction, businesses need to deeply embrace new thinking and ways of working. But this challenge is not like familiar transformation initiatives. The urgent requirements for ESG action demands a strategy shift which expands an organisation’s sphere of influence beyond siloed pockets within a business. Connections and communications that spread across a wider ecosystem - from partners to suppliers and consumers - is required to meaningfully move the dial on ESG.

Despite compelling calls to action, few business leaders know how to expand their sphere of influence to turn their sustainability endeavours into results. Could this be because the scale of the task seems unmanageable? Are business leaders grappling with how to reimagine products and services, and ensuing behaviours for sustainable growth? Or is it unclear how to effectively utilise data and technology tools to solve environmental challenges up and down the value chain?

To address these questions, this hands-on workshop has been designed to equip attendees with tangible action plans. With the use of unique exercises and real-life learnings, this workshop offers a fresh approach and invaluable insights. With a particular focus on sharpening your ESG strategy, this session will enable you to springboard new leadership and operational structures that elevate ESG for greater returns.

