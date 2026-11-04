When a business pays a supplier, the bank sees that money has moved, but not why. The reason is in the invoice. That invoice usually sits in the client’s business software, often called an ERP system, or as a PDF in someone’s inbox. Banks only get involved at the very end, once the payment is made.

That is about to change. The EU’s VAT in the Digital Age package (ViDA) came into force in April 2025. According to the European Commission, from 1 July 2030 structured e-invoices, invoices that computers can read automatically, and near-real-time digital reporting to tax authorities become the standard for business to businesses cross border sales in the EU. Some countries are moving faster for domestic sales. Belgium started in January 2026. In the Netherlands, plans point to July 2030 for domestic business to business invoices, pending legislation.

Most banks see ViDA as something their clients must do to stay compliant. We see it differently: it creates new data, and with it an opportunity for banks. Every e-invoice becomes a record that computers can read, showing what a client expects to pay and expects to receive. If the client gives permission, a bank can link this record to the client’s payments and accounts. That lets the bank see upcoming cash needs before they show up in the account balance.

Our point of view: ViDA gives banks a chance to turn systems built for compliance into a better service for their clients. The banks that benefit most will be those that earn permission to use e-invoice data, handle it carefully, and use what they learn to offer relevant solutions.

The invoice explains the payment

A typical purchase goes through a chain of steps: an order is placed, an invoice is sent and approved, the payment is made, the money arrives, the payment is matched to the invoice, and the books are updated. Today, banks are mainly involved in the payment step. ViDA turns the earlier steps into standard, readable data. By using that data, banks can offer clients better, broader and more timely services.

The idea isn’t new. Back in 2009, the Euro Banking Association argued that banks could link invoices to starting payments, to matching payments with invoices, and to invoice finance. What was missing was scale: shared data, in shared formats, used across the market.

Two technical standards now make this link possible. EN 16931 is the European standard that describes what an e-invoice looks like. ISO 20022 gives payment messages a structure that can carry a reference back to the invoice. The payment doesn’t carry the whole invoice. Instead, it carries a reference that points back to it, such as the invoice number, date, amount or the supplier’s payment reference. When the two are matched, payments can be checked off against invoices automatically.

Lending: spotting cash shortfalls earlier

Hypothetical example: Take a Dutch company that makes industrial parts, with around €50 million in yearly revenue. A large bill for steel and the staff salaries both leave its bank account within two days. Its own customers pay two weeks later. In between, the cash in the account drops below the minimum the company wants to keep as a safety buffer.

Today, the finance director notices this dip late, if at all. A bank that can see the unpaid invoices, when they are due and how quickly each customer really pays could warn the company 18 days in advance. It could also show how reliable that forecast is and suggest options, such as invoice finance, a temporary higher credit limit or a short-term loan to bridge the gap.

But an invoice is not proof of a sale. It doesn’t show that the goods arrived or that the customer accepted the bill. So banks need careful rules. Check separately whether the data is correct and whether an invoice qualifies for financing. Treat disputed and overdue invoices differently. Limit how much the bank relies on any single customer. And leave the final credit decision to a person.

New revenue, and a new risk

For banking leaders, this has two sides. The upside: clients get better cash forecasts, and banks earn new revenue from transactions. The risk: accounting and e-invoicing software providers may build payments and lending into their own tools. That could put distance between the bank and its customer.

Tax and compliance set the boundaries

ViDA reporting is designed for tax authorities. It does not give banks access to their clients’ invoices. Any data a bank uses must come from the client, for a clearly stated purpose, through a channel the client controls.

That makes tax and compliance colleagues essential partners. They help draw a clear line between data used for tax reporting and data used for commercial analysis and make sure that line holds. Banks should ask client consent per purpose. Detailed lines on an invoice, the individual items, should only be used if a service really needs them and the client approves. Where personal data is involved, data-protection rules apply.

Permission is key

Trust is what really sets a bank apart. A client should be able to agree to one use of its data and refuse another. A client should be able to see, in plain language, what data leads to which result. A client should also be able to correct the status of an invoice, challenge an outcome and withdraw access. Every use of data needs a legal basis checked by the bank’s legal team, and every decision needs a clear record of how it was made.

This is not red tape. It is exactly what gives a company’s treasurer, the person who manages its cash, the confidence to click ‘share’.

Partner first, then bring it all together

Banks have several options. They can offer e-invoicing on their own platform. They can plug in a specialist provider through APIs, software links between systems. Or they can provide banking services to other platforms that own the screens the client uses. For most banks, we believe the smart move is to work with partners on country-specific invoice formats and network connections, and to focus on what only a bank can offer: trusted identity checks, carrying out payments, managing cash and providing credit.

Timing matters. Clients are starting to upgrade their business software, ERP systems, now. Decisions made between 2026 and 2028 will shape what is possible in 2030.

Where to start

ViDA will make invoices readable by computers. Each bank must decide whether to seize this opportunity and build a service where customers can agree to let this data support a better banking relationship. Three questions to ask this quarter:

Would we want to connect our clients’ invoice flows, with their permission, to their accounts and payments to offer them forward looking insight and better services?

If yes, where should we work with partners, and where should we build it ourselves?

Can we show a client exactly how data is used, and make sure a person reviews every credit decision?

The compliance deadline is fixed. The opportunity is still open.



Interested to see a demo via Teams or in person? Reach out to Monique Wagenmaker-Oudijk, BFS Consulting Lead at Cognizant

Mail to: Monique.Wagenmaker-Oudijk@cognizant.com



Sources and further reading

European Commission, VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA)

Euro Banking Association, Electronic invoicing and the banking industry (2009)

VATupdate, Netherlands confirms domestic B2B e-invoicing and digital reporting roadmap aligned with ViDA (12 September 2026)