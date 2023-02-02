This case study video highlights the successful implementation of ERP consolidation and migration at Telenet, the largest provider of cable broadband services in Belgium. Cognizant has been Telenet’s strategic partner since 2009 and has helped them reimagine processes, modernize platforms, and transform experiences.

By working with Cognizant to implement an end-to-end approach, comprising of system integration, change and process management, and migration and development, Telenet are able to work with one first-class, easy to manage, cloud-based ERP. This resulted in increased efficiency and transparency, reduced silos, and a business which is future-ready.