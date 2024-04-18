We're thrilled to announce that Cognizant has been honored with the esteemed Global Robotics Value Provider Award for Best Cobot Application by ABB, recognizing our groundbreaking work in robotics innovation. Pramod Nikhar and Fazulla Rahamathullah from our robotics team were there to receive the award on the team’s behalf.

Our award-winning Robotic Test Automation (RTA) solution has been revolutionizing quality assurance across industries, ensuring the flawless performance of smart devices. With its unparalleled precision and 24/7 operation, our solution accelerates product launches, reduces costs, and ensures regulatory compliance.