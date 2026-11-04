The pressure on public budgets

The IMF reports that global public debt rose to just under 94% of GDP in 2025 and is projected to reach 100% by 2029, a year earlier than it forecast in April 2025 [3].

As governments refinance maturing debt at higher rates, the IMF reports that interest payments have risen from 2% to nearly 3% of global GDP in four years, and that the margin between projected primary balances and the levels needed to stabilise debt has narrowed from more than 1% of GDP a decade ago to near zero [4].

Across the OECD as a whole, government interest payments rose to an estimated 3.3% of GDP in 2024, up from 3.0% in 2023, which the OECD notes is more than governments spend on defence in aggregate [5].

Other long-term commitments are growing at the same time. The IMF points to mounting spending on social needs, defence and strategic autonomy, together with rising interest burdens, as sources of strain on public finances [3].

According to SIPRI, world military expenditure reached $2,887 billion in 2025, the highest level it has recorded and the eleventh consecutive year of growth [6], and NATO allies have committed to raise core defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, from an average allocation of around 2% in 2025 [7].

Revenue gains may also fall short of expectations. Modelling by the Yale Budget Lab suggests that AI-driven growth could raise US federal revenue, though by considerably less than if the balance between labour and capital income stayed constant, because capital income is taxed at lower rates than labour income and much of it, such as unrealised gains and retirement income, is not taxed at all [8].

If AI shifts income toward capital, US tax receipts could grow more slowly than the economy [8]. Tax systems built largely around labour income may need to adapt.

Taken together, these trends mean governments will need to deliver the same or better services with constrained resources, for populations whose needs are becoming more complex.