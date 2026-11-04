November 4, 2026
Cognizant Blog
Public budgets are under sustained pressure. The strongest AI deployments of 2026 show how governments can protect and improve services for citizens and for the people who serve them.
In the three months from March to June 2026, South Korea’s AI Government24 pilot recorded 28.48 million cumulative users. Most typed short searches for the name of a procedure, but the assistant was designed so that people who did not know the official term could ask in everyday language, and natural-language questions were relatively more common among teenagers and people in their 60s.
In one case the ministry describes, a 70-year-old living alone typed, with a spelling mistake, that they wanted to know what benefits the government provides. The assistant recommended tailored care and employment support with an application button, and they applied on the spot [1].
Illustration: A citizen at home completing a public service task on a tablet, supported by a public service care worker.
Over the pilot period, from 9 March to 20 June, it handled 30 million query conversations, and 54.9% of users selected a service the assistant recommended and went on to the application process [2].
28
Million cumulative users
30
Million Queries
Illustration: Korea’s AI Government24 assistant lets citizens ask in everyday language when they do not know the official name of a service.
Each exchange is modest on its own, and repeated millions of times they show the opportunity in front of public services at a moment when demand keeps rising and resources are under strain. The deployments documented this year suggest that well-governed AI, working alongside the people who deliver public services, can help governments meet that demand while improving the experience of citizens and public servants alike.
The pressure on public budgets
The IMF reports that global public debt rose to just under 94% of GDP in 2025 and is projected to reach 100% by 2029, a year earlier than it forecast in April 2025 [3].
As governments refinance maturing debt at higher rates, the IMF reports that interest payments have risen from 2% to nearly 3% of global GDP in four years, and that the margin between projected primary balances and the levels needed to stabilise debt has narrowed from more than 1% of GDP a decade ago to near zero [4].
Across the OECD as a whole, government interest payments rose to an estimated 3.3% of GDP in 2024, up from 3.0% in 2023, which the OECD notes is more than governments spend on defence in aggregate [5].
Other long-term commitments are growing at the same time. The IMF points to mounting spending on social needs, defence and strategic autonomy, together with rising interest burdens, as sources of strain on public finances [3].
According to SIPRI, world military expenditure reached $2,887 billion in 2025, the highest level it has recorded and the eleventh consecutive year of growth [6], and NATO allies have committed to raise core defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035, from an average allocation of around 2% in 2025 [7].
Revenue gains may also fall short of expectations. Modelling by the Yale Budget Lab suggests that AI-driven growth could raise US federal revenue, though by considerably less than if the balance between labour and capital income stayed constant, because capital income is taxed at lower rates than labour income and much of it, such as unrealised gains and retirement income, is not taxed at all [8].
If AI shifts income toward capital, US tax receipts could grow more slowly than the economy [8]. Tax systems built largely around labour income may need to adapt.
Taken together, these trends mean governments will need to deliver the same or better services with constrained resources, for populations whose needs are becoming more complex.
94% of GDP
Global publich debt
(IMF, 2025)
3.5% of GDP
NATO spending target
(Core defence, 2025)
3.3% of GDP
OECD interest payments
(2024, aggregate)
Illustration: Budget pressures on one side, public services on the other, held in balance by a connected, AI-enabled operating layer.
Where AI can make the difference
Most public spending is committed to pensions, health and debt service, and operational efficiency alone will not rebalance a national budget. The opportunity lies in the services that sit between policy and citizen: claims, permits, complaints, inspections and the many routine transactions that make up most people’s contact with the state. These services are high in volume, governed by clear rules and costly to scale through headcount alone.
The Alan Turing Institute estimates that UK central government handles around 143 million complex but repetitive decision-based transactions each year, judges 84% of them highly automatable, and calculates that saving a single minute on each would free the equivalent of about 1,200 person-years of work annually [9]. These are estimates of technical potential. In its review of 200 government use cases, the OECD found that 57% aim to automate, streamline or tailor processes and services [10].
The cases below are grouped around two perspectives that a responsible AI framework in government needs to hold together.
The first is the citizen experience: faster outcomes, fewer visits and services that understand plain language.
The second is the public servant experience: less time spent on repetitive triage and more time for judgment, supervision and care.
On both sides, the gains last when they are measured, captured in plans and budgets, and delivered with legal safeguards and human review.
Illustration: Two perspectives, one service. The citizen experience and the public servant experience connected through a governed AI layer.
Signals from 2026: the citizen experience
Conceptual illustration: Automated evidence preparation helps US VA raters process claims faster, while people retain denial decisions.
The US Department of Veterans Affairs offers one of the clearest before-and-after pictures. A disability compensation claim previously took an average of 141.5 days, with raters reviewing thousands of pages of medical records by hand. Automated tools now gather medical records, organise evidence and route claims through the national work queue [11].
Average processing time has fallen to about 81 days, a record 3 million claims were completed in fiscal year 2025 and a further 1 million by 2 February 2026, and the backlog has dropped below 100,000. The department states that AI makes no denial decisions and that human raters decide [11]. VA officials presented the processing-time gains at a House Veterans’ Affairs Committee hearing in April 2026, where committee members questioned them in detail on accuracy [12].
Other governments are removing steps from the citizen’s journey altogether. In Japan, a household move used to mean two trips to city hall and separate updates for each utility. With a My Number Card, residents can now file the moving-out notice online, the old municipality sends the data to the new one in advance, and electricity, gas and water changes are bundled with the administrative steps. The Digital Agency presents this as a one-stop service for moving [13], and the chaining of one registration into a sequence of services offers a useful model for agent-mediated procedures.
From December 2026, when AI Government24 formally launches, the portal will offer a pilot service that issues key documents inside the conversation without an application form, along with a pilot voice service for digitally vulnerable groups [14].
Several platforms are now moving from answering questions to completing tasks. Estonia’s Bürokratt network answers citizens in natural language, with services from 18 organisations integrated [15], and its stated vision extends to submitting applications and bookings from the chat window [16].
In Abu Dhabi, TAMM 4.0 runs recurring tasks such as licence renewals and health appointments in the background and can complete many services on the user’s behalf from a single platform [17]. The platform reports 55.5 million cumulative transactions by the first half of 2026, with 98% completed digitally and 94% satisfaction [18].
Conceptual illustration: One service hub coordinating routine transactions across agencies, with human oversight.
Signals from 2026: the public servant experience
Conceptual Illustration: Automated dispatch moves routine triage into a supervised workflow and frees staff for complex cases.
Complaint hotlines show what changes for the people behind the service. In Beijing’s Haidian district, operators previously relied on a ledger of around 3,000 entries to decide which department should handle each complaint. An AI agent trained on years of work orders now classifies and routes over 500,000 work orders a year, 58% of the total with reported accuracy above 95%. In one documented case, a leaking-roof complaint was routed with a flag for an underlying dispute between neighbours; inspectors found pigeon lofts corroding the roof, and the case closed seven days after the first call [19].
In Guangzhou’s Baiyun district, more than 3,000 daily work orders were once triaged by ten staff. The district reports that a single person now oversees dispatch, with colleagues moved to supervision and coordination, and that a second model reviews the replies of responding units for gaps [20].
The same pattern appears in field operations. In Singapore, JTC combined drones with an AI system that automatically identifies façade defects, cutting inspection of the 31-storey JTC Summit from about four weeks to four days, with a 50% reduction in manpower cost and staff freed up for higher-value work [21].
At SP Group, technical officers who have had to walk up to 6 km through power tunnels now work with a robotic inspection dog that patrols autonomously, and the project has helped the team acquire technological skills [22].
Conceptual illustration: Drone capture, defect mapping and inspector review in a façade inspection workflow.
Knowledge work is changing too. The UK’s Consult tool analysed a live Scottish Government consultation with more than 2,000 responses and produced theme rankings nearly identical to those of expert reviewers, and the government estimates that, scaled across consultations, the approach could save 75,000 staff days and £20 million a year [23].
Signals from 2026: connected and shared infrastructure
A third signal concerns how governments build. Japan’s Digital Agency is running a large-scale trial of its government AI platform, Gennai, for around 180,000 staff from May 2026 to March 2027. It released the platform as open source in April 2026 and offered it to municipalities affected by the Kumamoto earthquake in September 2026 [24].
In Germany, the public IT provider Dataport operates LLMoin, a single assistant developed with Hamburg and shared across seven federal states and 17 municipal clients, which reached 100,000 users by October 2026, up from around 60,000 in December 2025 [25]. Building once and sharing widely is a cost model well suited to a period of fiscal restraint.
Connected data is also allowing services to anticipate need. Beijing’s citywide hotline forecasts call demand with an error below 4% and adjusts staffing among its more than 1,700 operators ahead of predicted peaks, and its accumulated data has helped convert more than 70 recurring complaint patterns into over 500 policy changes [26].
In the UK, SP Electricity North West announced in September 2026 that it will pilot docked drones at substations in the Lake District, flown remotely from a control centre more than 200 miles away, with AI locating storm faults and monitoring asset condition [27].
What makes the gains last
Across these cases, the gains that endure share three conditions.
01 Measuring results
Most published figures come from the organisations operating the systems, and the OECD identifies weak measurement of results and return on investment as a key barrier to adoption [10]. It also finds that only 15% of OECD countries had an investment framework for public AI investments in 2023 [10].
Congressional scrutiny of the VA’s accuracy figures [12] and the Consult tool’s validation against expert reviewers [23] show how testing of results builds confidence. Building evaluation into each deployment from the outset lets governments show citizens and treasuries what has improved.
02 Capturing gains
The second condition is capturing the gains. Time saved becomes budget capacity when it is planned for, whether services absorb rising demand without proportional new hiring, staff move to complex work as they have in Baiyun and Singapore, or shared platforms avoid duplicated investment as they do in Germany and Japan.
03 Humans in charge
The third condition is keeping people in charge of decisions that affect people’s lives. The VA keeps denial decisions with human raters, Baiyun uses a second model to check the quality of replies, and Estonia is extending Bürokratt from answers to actions in planned stages.
Legal safeguards, human review and a clear route for citizens to question an automated outcome allow agentic systems to take on more of the work with public trust intact. Designed this way, responsible AI serves citizens through plain language and voice access, and public servants through training and new roles.
The connected public service of the future. A city where homes, care, infrastructure and service centres are linked and intelligently orchestrated.
How Cognizant Moment Strategy & Design can help you build AI-enabled public services, around people, at scale
The cases in this article share a common starting point. Each began with a specific moment in someone’s life or working day, such as a family moving home, a veteran waiting for a claim decision or an operator deciding where a complaint should go, and worked back from that moment to the technology. This is the principle behind citizen-centric design, and it is at the heart of Cognizant Moment. We help public sector organisations in three ways:
01 Spot the biggest opportunities
We start by identifying where the biggest opportunities lie, mapping the journeys of citizens and public servants against service volumes, costs and points of friction to find the problems worth solving at scale.
02 Define the strongest use cases
We then help shape and prioritise the use cases with the greatest impact, weighing the improvement to outcomes against feasibility with the data and systems already in place and the safeguards each one requires.
03 Build and scale the pilots
Finally, we design experiments that are built to scale, with measures, governance and an operating model defined from the first pilot, so that what works can grow into an enterprise solution.
Throughout, the people who use and deliver public services remain at the centre of the design. A well-chosen pilot, designed with care and measured with rigour, can become a service that changes the lives of millions of citizens and the public servants who support them.
A brighter future for public services
The public services taking shape today are connected across agencies, intelligent in how they use data, and present at more of the moments that matter: an online notice when a family moves home, a document issued in seconds, a drone that finds a storm fault before an engineer sets out. Agentic systems, IoT and digital touchpoints are beginning to work together, so that public services can anticipate needs as well as respond to them.
The greatest beneficiaries will be the people public services exist for: citizens going about their lives, those in need who depend on timely support, and the public servants and carers who look after those who cannot look after themselves. When routine work runs reliably in the background, more human time is available for judgment, empathy and care. Fiscal pressure will shape budgets for years to come, and governments that continue to invest in frontier technologies, with the governance to match, will be well placed to deliver more for every citizen. The future of public services is brighter than ever.
If your organisation is exploring how AI and agentic systems can strengthen public services, we would love to hear from you.
Sources
1. AI Government24 pilot usage analysis, Ministry of the Interior and Safety press release, 30 June 2026
2. AI Government24 pilot usage briefing, Ministry of the Interior and Safety, 30 June 2026
3. IMF, Fiscal Monitor, April 2026: Fiscal Policy under Pressure: High Debt, Rising Risks, 15 April 2026
4. IMF, Fiscal Monitor, April 2026, Executive Summary and Chapter 1: Fiscal Policy under Pressure
5. OECD, Global Debt Report 2025: Financing Growth in a Challenging Debt Market Environment, March 2025
6. SIPRI, Trends in World Military Expenditure, 2025, SIPRI Fact Sheet, April 2026
7. IISS, NATO agrees on investment pledge, Military Balance analysis, 2025
8. The Budget Lab at Yale (Iselin and Nunn), How potential AI futures would play out in the current tax system, 20 July 2026
9. AI for bureaucratic productivity: Measuring the potential of AI to help automate 143 million UK government transactions (2024)
10. OECD, Governing with Artificial Intelligence: The State of Play and Way Forward in Core Government Functions, September 2025
11. MeriTalk, VA Credits Automation for Faster Claims Processing, 16 April 2026
12. Nextgov/FCW (Edward Graham), AI is helping VA speed up claims processing, 16 April 2026
13. Online Service for Moving Procedures
14. AI Government24 formal launch, Ministry of the Interior and Safety
15. Interview with Ott Velsberg, Chief Data Officer of Estonia, on Bürokratt
17. TAMM 4.0 launch announcement
18. Abu Dhabi's TAMM handles 55.5m transactions with 98% completed digitally
19. Haidian district hotline AI agent
20. Baiyun district intelligent dispatch release
21. Drones, AI and sensors: the future of Singapore's building management (JTC case study)
22. How this technical officer and robot SPock hunt hazards to protect Singapore power tunnels
23. Government-built Humphrey AI tool reviews responses to consultation for first time
25. LLMoin, the AI assistant shared by seven German Länder
26. 12345 hotline AI agent and demand forecasting
27. SP Electricity North West to trial remotely piloted drones docked at substations (Project VOLT), 23 September 2026