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GCC APEX Summit

Overview

Building the bridge to enterprise AI value

AI is reshaping enterprise operations, talent development and value creation. Global capability Centers (GCC) are emerging as key enablers of AI-led transformation, bringing together data, engineering and domain expertise to help organizations operationalize AI at scale and unlock measurable business value.

​Join us at the Cognizant GCC Apex Summit 2026 in association with Times Techies to explore how GCCs are evolving from delivery engines into strategic drivers of transformation. Through executive dialogue, client stories and ecosystem perspectives, discover how AI-led GCCs can accelerate AI adoption, strengthen operating models, build future-ready talent, foster innovation and create sustainable competitive advantage.

Speakers

Surya Gummadi

President – Americas, Cognizant

Surya Gummadi, as president of the Americas, oversees Cognizant’s business across the United States, Canada and Latin America, as well as the global large deals team. During his more than 20-year career at Cognizant, he has helped drive growth, led the acquisition and integration of TriZetto and advanced the company’s health sciences strategy. Originally from Hyderabad, India, he holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

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Surya gummadi headshot
Babak Hodjat

Chief AI Officer, Cognizant

Babak Hodjat leads Cognizant’s AI Research Labs, advancing AI innovation, developing differentiated AI capabilities and driving the company’s AI for good initiatives. A serial entrepreneur and inventor, he cofounded Sentient and helped create the technology behind Apple’s Siri. Babak holds a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence from Kyushu University in Japan.

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Rajesh Varrier

President – Operations and CMD of Cognizant India

Rajesh Varrier leads Cognizant’s global software engineering group and operational model while overseeing its presence in India. Prior to joining Cognizant in 2024, he held leadership roles at Infosys and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance. He holds degrees in physics and computer engineering from the University of Mumbai.

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Sailaja Josyula

SVP, Global Head – GCC Service Line, Cognizant

Sailaja Josyula heads Cognizant’s GCC service line, where she is responsible for defining and executing the company’s GCC strategy. She brings nearly 29 years of experience, including leadership roles at Cognizant, EY, Thomson Reuters and HSBC, with a strong track record in transformation, operations and program execution. A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, she is a fellow of the International Women’s Leadership Program and has completed executive education programs at Harvard and INSEAD.

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Sailaja Josyula Headshot
Arumugam Kumaradassan

VP and Global Head - AI Industrialization and Enterprise Automation, Cognizant

Arumugam Kumaradassan is responsible for scaling enterprise-wide AI adoption through a systems-thinking, capability-based framework. He led Cognizant’s Vibe Coding initiative and contributed to the company-wide effort that earned a Guinness World Record, helping demonstrate AI’s impact at scale. With more than 27 years of experience, Aru advises organizations on AI industrialization strategies that turn experimentation into measurable business value.

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Vishal Salvi

SVP and Global Head of Cyber Security Service Line, Cognizant

Vishal leads Cognizant’s cybersecurity strategy, threat protection capabilities and digital trust initiatives. With more than three decades of experience, he has held leadership roles at Cognizant, Quick Heal, Infosys, PwC and leading financial institutions. A recognized cybersecurity thought leader, he advises industry boards and frequently speaks on cyber resilience, digital trust and emerging security challenges.

Vishal Salvi Headshot
Sridhara Rao Sidhu

CVP – Cybersecurity, AT&T

Sridhara Rao Sidhu leads the Cybersecurity India team at AT&T, driving the development, implementation and management of cybersecurity and information security capabilities.

With extensive experience spanning cybersecurity, risk management and large-scale transformation, Sidhu brings deep insights into building resilient organizations and navigating an evolving threat landscape.

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Sridhara Rao Sidhu Headshot
Sangeeta Gupta

SVP and Chief Strategy Officer, NASSCOM

Sangeeta Gupta is Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at NASSCOM, leading industry strategy, research, policy advocacy, industry development, communications and key industry platforms. A technology veteran with deep expertise in India’s digital economy, she has been instrumental in shaping conversations around AI, digital engineering, innovation, talent development, global capability centers and the future of work. Widely respected for her industry insights and ecosystem leadership, she continues to play a key role in advancing India’s position in the global technology landscape.

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Prabhjeet Singh

Managing Director, OpenAI

Prabhjeet Singh is Managing Director for India at OpenAI, leading the company’s business and growth in the country. His focus is on making advanced AI more useful, accessible, and affordable, helping consumers, businesses, and developers translate its potential into meaningful impact. Prabhjeet brings two decades of experience building and scaling businesses. Previously, he served as President of Uber India and South Asia. During more than a decade at Uber, he helped expand its regional presence, adapt its global model to local needs, and scale India-first offerings including Intercity, Auto, Moto, and Shuttle. Before Uber, he was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad, Prabhjeet has received the Young Alumni Achiever’s Award from both institutions, as well as the ET 40 Under Forty award. He is passionate about building strong teams and using technology to widen access to opportunity. He is based in Bengaluru with his family.

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Rajesh Mani

Managing Director, Citizens Financial Group, India

Rajesh Mani is the Managing Director of CFG India, where he also leads the India GCCs. With over 20 years of experience across financial services, payments, fintech, and technology, he has built and scaled large global technology organizations and led globally distributed teams. Prior to joining Citizens, Rajesh served as Head of Asia Pacific Technology Hubs at Mastercard. He is passionate about advancing engineering excellence, developing talent, and strengthening India's role as a leading destination for innovation and Global Capability Centers.

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Sirisha Voruganti

Managing Director and CEO, Lloyds India

With 33 years of global executive experience spanning research labs, product engineering, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, business development and consulting, she has held leadership roles at J.P. Morgan Chase, Mastercard and Tech Mahindra. She was the first woman Managing Director of J.P. Morgan Chase in India and Mastercard's first Group Executive Leader in Technology outside the United States. Sirisha began her career as a scientist with Defence Labs working on Prithvi and Nag missiles and India’s first indigenously built fighter aircraft, Tejas. She is a recipient of the Women in Technology Leadership award from NASSCOM (2025) and serves on the Executive Council of NASSCOM.

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Thirumala Arohi

SVP and Chief Learning Officer, Cognizant

Thirumala (Thiru) Arohi is Chief Learning Officer at Cognizant, leading the company's global learning and development function. He oversees the learning ecosystem, reimagining learning programs and platforms, exploring innovative upskilling models and strategic partnerships, and driving thought leadership on talent, technology, and the future of work as organizations navigate the AI era. With more than three decades of experience, Thiru is widely recognized for building scalable learning ecosystems and driving innovation in digital education. His earlier delivery leadership roles have given him a business-centric perspective on how learning enables performance, growth, and workforce readiness. At Cognizant, he is focused on further elevating the company's award-winning learning and development capabilities while strengthening its position in upskilling and workforce transformation.

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Thirumala Arohi Headshot

Keynote speakers

Rahul Dravid
Sridhara Rao Sidhu Headshot
VVS Laxman
Sridhara Rao Sidhu Headshot

Location details

Park Hyatt Hyderabad

Located in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills district, Park Hyatt Hyderabad offers contemporary luxury, personalized service and convenient access to the city’s cultural attractions, premier shopping destinations and green spaces, creating a sophisticated urban retreat for visitors.

Modern office building along a wide urban roadway

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