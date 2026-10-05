Overview
Building the bridge to enterprise AI value
AI is reshaping enterprise operations, talent development and value creation. Global capability Centers (GCC) are emerging as key enablers of AI-led transformation, bringing together data, engineering and domain expertise to help organizations operationalize AI at scale and unlock measurable business value.
Join us at the Cognizant GCC Apex Summit 2026 in association with Times Techies to explore how GCCs are evolving from delivery engines into strategic drivers of transformation. Through executive dialogue, client stories and ecosystem perspectives, discover how AI-led GCCs can accelerate AI adoption, strengthen operating models, build future-ready talent, foster innovation and create sustainable competitive advantage.