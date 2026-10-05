GCC APEX Summit

Managing Director, OpenAI

Prabhjeet Singh is Managing Director for India at OpenAI, leading the company’s business and growth in the country. His focus is on making advanced AI more useful, accessible, and affordable, helping consumers, businesses, and developers translate its potential into meaningful impact. Prabhjeet brings two decades of experience building and scaling businesses. Previously, he served as President of Uber India and South Asia. During more than a decade at Uber, he helped expand its regional presence, adapt its global model to local needs, and scale India-first offerings including Intercity, Auto, Moto, and Shuttle. Before Uber, he was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company. An alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad, Prabhjeet has received the Young Alumni Achiever’s Award from both institutions, as well as the ET 40 Under Forty award. He is passionate about building strong teams and using technology to widen access to opportunity. He is based in Bengaluru with his family.