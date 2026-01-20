Tech modernisation: Legacy transformation in the era of AI
Legacy systems and accumulated tech debt are two of the most significant barriers to enterprise agility. This guide explores how AI can be a catalyst for change—helping organisations remove complexity, consolidate applications, and modernise infrastructure.
As AI becomes recognised in the enterprise as a potential productivity enhancer, it’s driving a broader mandate to make more technology more accessible to more people. For those advocating change, this is the moment to act.
Inside the guide, you’ll uncover:
- The key to removing complexity for the enterprise
- How to use AI to remove tech debt
- Why legacy renewal is an investment in future agility
- How to identify and resolve the root causes of complexity
- How Cognizant is engineering AI for impact
Download the Legacy guide to see how enterprise-wide simplification can become the foundation for secure, scalable AI-assisted transformation.