Building the foundations for enterprise AI success

Modernising and simplifying technology has long been the priority for tech leaders aiming to drive real change for their organisations. Yet the persistent challenge has been to build the investment for the value of these fundamental technology transformations. This time, however, things are different.

Your mandate to modernise

As business leaders begin to demand quick and measurable results from AI, tech leaders now have the opportunity to re-shape the conversation in favour of technology modernisation. We’ve developed a comprehensive guide that explains how you can use this AI mandate to drive many of your modernisation agendas:  

  • Modern engineering 
  • Legacy transformation 
  • Data enablement  
  • Security design 

Drawing on industry research and executive insights, our guide reveals how strategic modernisation not only paves the way for impactful AI adoption but also sets up your organisation for future growth.

Take a quick look at the insights from each chapter.

Technology modernisation: Foundations of AI

Create AI impact by transforming your engineering foundations

Aligning business processes and establishing strong engineering foundations is the key to scalable AI integration. Balance speed, agility, and effectiveness to deliver real business impact. Discover how automation, measurement, and modern engineering practices drive consistency and confidence—enabling AI to work faster, smarter, and with greater trust across your organisation.

Unlock the power of AI by overcoming your legacy limitations

Legacy infrastructure is a transformation opportunity. Apply the AI mandate to help unshackle your business from tech debt, streamline cloud transitions, and consolidate fragmented systems. Discover how observability, automation, and FinOps practices can create new paths and help you build for the future.

Deliver value by transforming your data foundations

Explore how flexible, role-based governance and strategic data mapping unlock AI’s potential. Understand data complexity and data literacy; and build data value maps that connect insights to outcomes. With agile governance and improved observability, your data becomes a fuel for innovation that empowers teams for growth.

Embed trust for AI by transforming your security posture

This guide explains how you can embed trust for AI through policy-oriented security frameworks and AI-specific governance. Harness AI to automate threat detection and reduce false positives, so you can balance protection with innovation. Discover how Secure by Design principles and agentic AI controls can significantly strengthen resilience. With the right posture, AI becomes a security asset.

