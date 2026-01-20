Tech modernisation: Data in the era of AI

AI’s potential is only as powerful as the data it is built on. This guide explores how organisations can unlock real enterprise value by modernising their data environments to take full advantage of AI-assisted analysis.

Learn how flexible, role-based governance frameworks lay the foundation for secure, scalable AI adoption—and how data value maps are the first step to dramatically improving accessibility and literacy across your organisation.

Inside the guide, you’ll uncover:

Where AI delivers value for the enterprise

How to build flexible, role-based data governance

Ways to increase data accessibility and literacy

How strategic data leadership drives real impact

Why data is the fastest route to AI value

Download the Data guide to see how enterprise-wide data governance becomes the foundation for secure, scalable AI-assisted analysis.