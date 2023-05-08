Skip to main content Skip to footer

Redefining banking and insurance: cashless, borderless, hyper-personalized

In today’s ever-evolving digital-centric financial services landscape, enabling unparalleled customer convenience, accessibility, and experiences is paramount. Bankers, insurers, and providers need superior data engineering infused with ultra-tech such as Gen AI to constantly re-innovate their front and the backend; unify and analyze enormous data streams at light-speed for insights-driven real-time service remodeling, ensure risk mitigation, fraud detection, and operational efficiency within stringent regulatory and cost control parameters.

Reshaping the financial enterprise landscape

Tech to watch

Cognizant® FlowsourceTM - financial services automation beyond productivity: secure your competitive edge with an advanced, generative AI-infused full-stack engineering platform to deliver formidable speed, agility, governance, and self-serve capabilities demanded by the modern-day on-demand tech-driven banking and insurance.

Know more
a person looking at a laptop screen
Fast-forwarding tech uptake

Cognizant® NeuroAITM – accelerating generative AI journey at every turn:  an end-to-end platform designed to speed up and optimize your gen AI strategy ensuring the most flexible, secure, scalable yet ethical implementation for maximized outcomes.

Know more
random curve pattern
Future-proofing

Cognizant® Skygrade™ - simplify multi-cloud deployment and operations across the lifecycle. De-risk and navigate the vast complexities of financial services IT terrain with optimized performance, visibility, user experience, and cost control right from inception to evolution.

Know more
circular colorful pattern
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Industry experience matters

We know your top-of-mind issues. And we know how to help.

Leading multinational banking and financial services company
Leading multinational banking and financial services company

Modernizes 5,000+ branches and 81,000 teller workstations globally over an integrated yet modular, cloud and mobile-ready platform in less than 6 hours; yields 10% teller response time improvement and performance going forward.

A customer is being helped by an expert
One of the world’s largest business credit report providers
One of the world’s largest business credit report providers

Drives up to 30% IT cost saving by transitioning to AWS public cloud; Cognizant’s innovative use cases-focused migration approach wields unprecedented business agility and speed-to-market with API modernization.

A person checking her tablet

Take the first step

Discover how Cognizant can help you. Rewire your enterprise with the power of GenAI.

Cognizant.com