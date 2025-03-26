Skip to main content Skip to footer

Leading finance and accounting (F&A) organizations can achieve business outcomes amid disruption through adaptive solutions tailored to the business.

A modern F&A organization is enriched through intelligent decision-making, automation of business processes and highly experienced global talent that together deliver agility, scalability and resiliency. Cognizant provides AI-integrated F&A solutions that drive better business decision-making using analytics and insights while enabling rapid technology and process integration from mergers and acquisitions.

Orchestrate value realization

Cognizant® Digital Finance & Accounting services provides you with modern capabilities and insights the business demands while optimizing your existing investments and integrating key processes, expertise, systems and analytics. From streamlining your workflows to making financial intelligence available on demand, we digitally transform finance and accounting into a value generator for your organization.

Featured work

Our solutions help solve big challenges and grow businesses.

Streamlining functionality at PostNord

European logistics and delivery company embraces process automation to simplify finance and accounting processes, improve efficiency and speed customer service.

RCM process nets $11.3M for manufacturer

An end-to-end revenue cycle management solution transforms the claims process to improve accuracy, speed cash-flow and improve working capital utilization.

ERP trims ops cost by 50%

A global life sciences company redesigne dits processes and technology to cost effectively drive productivity.

Insights

Creating long-term benefits from a finance transformation project

Stakeholders keep in mind the benefits of their hard work throughout the course of a transformation project. Learn what you can do pre- and post-go-live to improve the ROI of your investment.

How AI and automation can revolutionize accounting processes

Transform finance and accounting (F&A) into a strategic business partner. Consistent, agile and efficient processes, with the addition of AI and automation, can turn F&A into a value generator.

Become a finance superhero

Only 12% of finance organizations have been able to fulfil their primary objective of driving growth for their enterprises. What are these finance superheroes doing?

Analyst recognition

NelsonHall names Cognizant as a Leader in Finance and Accounting (F&A) Transformation in NEAT vendor evaluation

NelsonHall named Cognizant a Leader for our advisory, transformation and operations services across industries. As part of its annual NEAT vendor evaluation, Cognizant reached the Leader quadrant in every category, including F&A Transformation, Analytics, CFO Advisory Services, BPS Services, Transformation, GenAI capabilities and Overall.

Cognizant named a Leader in ISG’s Provider LensTM for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) services.

Cognizant has once again earned a leadership position across all four categories of Procure to Pay, Order to Cash, Record to Report and Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A)

