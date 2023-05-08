Redefining Utilities: Transcending to a sustainable tomorrow



Amidst the turbulent energy and utilities landscape confronted with multifaceted challenges from grid modernization and renewable energy integration to fluctuating weather and demand patterns, generative AI unleashes unprecedented efficiency and sustainability through process re-innovation and a customer-centric approach. Leaders must strategize adeptly, and in time, to harness genAI’s full potential, to deliver advanced grid resilience, operational excellence, and superior customer experience.