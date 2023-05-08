Skip to main content Skip to footer

Redefining Utilities: Transcending to a sustainable tomorrow 

Amidst the turbulent energy and utilities landscape confronted with multifaceted challenges from grid modernization and renewable energy integration to fluctuating weather and demand patterns, generative AI unleashes unprecedented efficiency and sustainability through process re-innovation and a customer-centric approach. Leaders must strategize adeptly, and in time, to harness genAI’s full potential, to deliver advanced grid resilience, operational excellence, and superior customer experience. 

Recently published insights

Expert advice

Adaptive generative AI models can alleviate data engineers from mundane data tasks, allowing them to take up innovative, high-impact work from failure probability remodeling to grid security design and beyond.

Know more
Thunder
Future-proofing

Incorporating generative AI into current IT investments can potentially revitalize and consolidate fragmented data repositories, systems, and workflows, significantly boosting RoI across the energy & utilities business ecosystem.

Know more
Network abstract image
Tech to watch

Generative AI - the time is now! Energy & utilities providers must move quickly to capitalize on the gen AI transformation, optimizing returns while mitigating risks.

Know more
Featured Asset image

GENERATIVE AI HANDBOOK

Maximizing impact: effective, yet responsible deployment of generative AI in utilities

Explore the expansive terrain of Generative AI, analyzing its exponential potential driving the energy and utilities revolution and assessing associated risks. Delve into the guiding principles for each facet, alongside practical real-world applications.

Know more
Pipeline

Take the first step

Discover how Cognizant can help you win with the power of intuition.

Cognizant.com