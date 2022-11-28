Skip to main content Skip to footer

A modern digital core is essential for IT transformation

Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant

Ranked among the top providers for data and AI services, we can help you make smarter, faster business decisions that drive results.

Read the report
Activate modern decisioning

Transform your data platform to realize value from your data and drive smarter, faster decisions.

View infographic
Observability and control on multi-cloud platforms

Better observe live configuration changes and management tools to pick the most suitable offerings from cloud service providers.

Download whitepaper
#1 provider for application modernization services

HFS ranks Cognizant as a top provider overall across execution, innovation, HFS OneOffice TM alignment and voice of the customer.

Read the report
It’s all about pacing yourself 

Modernize your apps for long-term success.
completely overhaul your organization’s software engineering domain—tools, techniques, culture, processes and relationships 

Read now

CASE STUDY

Data Modernization: The Foundation for Digital Transformation

Deliver data driven precision to propel competitiveness. See how leading global organizations transformed their digital cores to operate with precision in a fast-moving world.

Download eBook
Driving Digital Experience through the Cloud
DRIVEN BY RESULTS

Industry experience matters.­

We know your top-of-mind issues. And we know how to help.

RESULTS

Accelerate business growth with data and AI

RESULTS

Accelerate business growth with data and AI

Learn how organizations across industries are accelerating decision-making and driving growth

Read eBook

RESULTS

Elizabeth River Crossings gains actionable insights

RESULTS

Elizabeth River Crossings gains actionable insights

With better data management using SAP Analytics Cloud on AWS.

Read case study

RESULTS

Analytics optimizes transportation equipment use

RESULTS

Analytics optimizes transportation equipment use

A global mining company increases throughput and reduces downtime of key equipment.

Read case study

RESULTS

Customized cloud ensures fleet management

RESULTS

Customized cloud ensures fleet management

A large US heavy equipment manufacturer monitors vehicle health in real time.

Read case study

Want to talk?

Discover how Cognizant can help you engineer a modern data-driven business