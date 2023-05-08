Unlock the ability to act with intuition
Get the services your business needs to make a mindset shift across experience, process and technology—allowing you to adapt instantaneously even amid disruption.
Elevate your business strategy with Cognizant Consulting! Our consulting services provide deep domain expertise delivering strategy with practical solutions to meet your business needs.
Integrate the enterprise and accelerate value through advanced data management strategies and solutions.
Intelligent cloud mobilizes your organization with a next-generation cloud operation model that helps increase velocity and control.
Over the past 30 years, we’ve built relationships with market-leading companies around the world.
Move beyond just running your business by turning it into one that sees the next best action, and then acts as if on intuition—in the moments that matter.
Bengaluru
Sales & Delivery Office
Manyata Embassy Business Park
F3 and G3 Buildings
Outer Ring Road
Near Nagawara, Rachenahalli Village
Bengaluru 560 045
Karnataka
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Bengaluru
Bagmane Solarium City
Near Graphite India Road
Doddanekundi Extension
Bengaluru East 560037
Karnataka
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Chennai
Cognizant DLF Campus (9A & 9B)
DLF IT Park
Block 9
1/124, Shivaji Gardens
Ramapuram
Mount Poonamallee High Road
Chennai 600 089
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Chennai
Sales & Delivery Office
Thoraipakkam Cognizant Office
5/535, Old Mahabalipuram Road
Okkiyam Thoraipakkam
Chennai 600 097
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Chennai
Siruseri–Software Technology Park of India
Plot no H-4, SIPCOT Siruseri IT Park
Padur Post, Siruseri
Kancheepuram District
Chennai 603 103
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Chennai
Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ)
Plot No.A-17,D-2,C-10 & C-1,A-15 to 17,B-20 & A-33
National Highway 45
Tambaram GST Road
Tambaram
Chennai 600 045
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Chennai
Cognizant Kits Campus
Software Development Block (SDB)-3
03rd floor to 06th floor
Survey No. 602/3, Plot No. 1
ELCOT IT/ ITES-SEZ
Sholinganallur
Kanchipuram District
Chennai 600 119
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Chennai
Siruseri–Special Economic Zone
Plot no B 40,41,42 & 44
SIPCOT Siruseri IT Park
Padur Post, SEZ
Siruseri
Kancheepuram District
Chennai 603 103
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Coimbatore
Cognizant Coimbatore Campus
KGISL-SEZ-FO
Special Economic Zone (SEZ)
Saravanampatti VIA
Coimbatore North Tal
Keeranatham Village
Coimbatore 641 035
Tamil Nadu
Tel: 0422 3961000
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Gurugram
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt.Ltd, Ground, 1st , 3rd Floor, Building No.3, Ground, 1st Floor Building No.1, Candor Gurgaon One Realty Projects Pvt Ltd, Sector- 48, Village:- Tikri, Gurgaon-Haryana
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Hyderabad
Indian Service Centre 1
(UBS) Vanenburg
Plot.No: 24, 25 & 26 Financial District
Nanakramguda
Hyderabad 500 008
Telangana
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Hyderabad
Delivery Center
Ground, 1st floor, 2nd floor, 4th & 3rd floors
DLF Cyber City, SEZ
Plot.No: 129 to 131
APHB Colony Gachbowli
Hyderabad 500 019
Telangana
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Hyderabad
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd
H-04 Vignesh Hi-tech City-2
Survey No. 30(P), 35(P) & 35 (P)
Gachibowli
Serilingampally Mandal
Hyderabad 500 019
Telangana
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Hyderabad
Raheja Park
(Sundew Properties Private Limited SEZ )
Building No. 20 (3rd & 4th office level)
Mindspace-Cyberabad Project
Survey No: 64 (part)
Madhapur
Hyderabad 500 081
Telangana
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Hyderabad
Sales & Delivery Office
Raheja Park
6th floor in Building 12 A
Survey No. 64 (part)
Mindspace Cyberabad
Madhapur
Hyderabad 500 081
Telangana
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Kochi
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd.,
Cochin Naveda Campus
Infopark Phase 2
SEZ
Brahmapuram P.O
Kochi 682303
Kerala
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Kolkata
Green Tech Park
Kolkata IT Park
Block No-IT-27
Mouza-Gangapur
J.L.No-35, PS-Kolkata Leather Complex
District 24 PGS (south, Westbengal)
Kolkata 743 502
West Bengal
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Kolkata
Candor Kolkata One Hi-Tech Structures Private Limited
‘InfoSpace’ Unitech Hi-tech Structures Ltd
IT/ITeS SEZ, Tower G2
Plot No.DH-1, DH-2, DH-3 & DH-3/1
Block No. DH, Action Area I
New Town
Kolkata 700 156
West Bengal
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Kolkata
Technocomplex
Plot-GN 34/3 (Ground to 6th floor)
Sector V, Salt Lake Electronics Complex
Kolkata 700 091
West Bengal
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Kolkata
DLF 2
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt LTD
Premises No : 01 -0370
Plot No: IIF/1, DLF IT park-II, Block IIF
Action Area- II, North Parganas
Barasat Sadar, New Town
Kolkata 700 156
West Bengal
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Mangalore
Ground to 3rd Floor
CREO Building, #743/1
Bendoorwell
Kadri Village
Kasaba hobli
Mangalore 575 002
Karnataka
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Mumbai
Unit Nos. 701 702 & 601
7th Office Level & part of 6th Office Level
SEZ, Building No.5 & 9, Mindspace-Airoli
Thane Belapur Road
Navi Mumbai
Mumbai 400 708
Maharashtra
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Noida
Upper Ground-5th Floor, 9th -11th Floor, Building No.10, 10th -11th Floor, Building No.6, M/S Seaview DevelopersPvt Ltd,IT/ITeS SEZ,Plot No.20-21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Pune
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd.,
Plot No.16, Phase III
Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park
Hinjawadi
Pune 411 057
Maharashtra
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Pune
Delivery Center
Plot No. 26 & 27
Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park
MIDC
Hinjawadi
Pune 411 057
Maharashtra
Tel: 020 66535400
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Pune
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Block-4, Plot No. 28
Embassy Quadron Business Park Limited
Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park
MIDC, Phase- II
Hinjewadi
Pune 411 057
Maharashtra
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Pune
Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd
4th Floor, Wing 3
Cluster-B, EON Kharadi SEZ
Survey No. 77
Plot No 1, Kharadi MIDC
Pune 411 014
Maharashtra
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Pune
International Convention Center (ICC) Trade Tower
7th Floor, Office No. A-401-406
S. No. 985, Senapati Bapat Road
Pune 411 016
Maharashtra
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Pune
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Block-2, Plot No. 28
Embassy Quadron Business Park Pvt Limited
Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park
MIDC, Phase- II
Hinjewadi
Pune 411 057
Maharashtra
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com
Bhubaneswar
Cognizant Technology Solutions, Tower-C-Floor 1st to 6th, C-5/4,Sachivalya Marg, OPTCL Colony, Anand Bazar, Bhoi Nagar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha-751022
Tel: 1800 208 6999
Email: inquiry@cognizant.com