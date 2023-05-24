Skip to main content Skip to footer
Change the game with Generative AI
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: 
Microsoft logo
WHAT: You are invited to join us for an in person event at Microsoft Technology Centre led by AI experts from Microsoft and Cognizant  
WHERE: Microsoft Technology Centre, Microsoft, Kanalvej 7, 2800 Kongens Lyngby
WHEN: 19th June from 10:00–14:00

OpenAI & ChatGPT have taken the world by storm in recent months. This technology offers businesses tremendous opportunities to transform employee & customer experience and drive growth. 

  • Microsoft uses GPT-4 for AI “Copilot” to redefine employee productivity
  • Duolingo uses GPT-4 to deepen conversations
  • Morgan Stanley uses GPT-4 to organize its vast knowledge base
  • Government of Iceland uses GPT-4 for its language preservation
AGENDA:
10:00–10:30   Coffee & networking 
10:30-11:15   Introduction to Generative AI 
11:15–12:15    Getting started with Azure OpenAI
12:15–12:45Lunch
12:45–14:00Workshop: AI Business Readiness, Strategy & Acceleration

 

SPEAKERS:
Ken Hyld, Senior MTC Technical Architect, Microsoft Ken Hyld, Senior MTC Technical Architect, Microsoft
Anna Suhr Trzecieski Director AIA Cognizant Denmark Anna Suhr-Trzecieski, Director AIA, Cognizant Denmark
Sean Heshmat, AIA Practice Lead, Cognizant Sean Heshmat, AIA Practice Lead, Cognizant