For banking leaders, the challenge is not simply whether to issue a stablecoin. It is whether the institution is ready to build a regulated digital-money capability that can stand up to client expectations, supervisory scrutiny and the next wave of programmable finance.

Download the white paper to learn how banks can move from stablecoin interest to a disciplined, maturity-led roadmap—one that balances innovation with the trust, control and resilience expected of regulated banking infrastructure.

Why the stablecoin question has changed

The timing has shifted. Europe’s MiCA framework has created a clearer regulatory foundation for stablecoins. Bank-led initiatives are testing euro-denominated models. Tokenized assets and tokenized deposits are creating demand for new forms of settlement. And agentic AI is raising a provocative question: what kind of trusted money will autonomous systems use when they transact?

These forces are converging. But convergence does not make the path simple. A stablecoin is not just a token. For a bank, it touches license strategy, reserve design, redemption obligations, financial-crime controls, operational resilience, blockchain architecture, ecosystem distribution and customer trust.

That is why the most important strategic question may not be “which chain?” or “which coin?” It may be “where are we on the maturity curve?”

Greenfield banks and mature banks face different risks

Banks entering the stablecoin space from a standing start risk doing too much too soon. They may overinvest in infrastructure before proving the use case, underestimate the regulatory route or launch a pilot that lacks a clear path to scale. For these institutions, lower-risk entry points such as custody, distribution or tokenized-deposit pilots may be more practical than immediate issuance.

Banks that already have a pilot or live initiative face a different problem. Their challenge is not proving that a token can work in a controlled environment. It is turning that capability into a franchise with liquidity, interoperability, partner adoption and use cases that matter beyond the lab.

Regulation is not a hurdle at the end

A key message from the white paper is that regulation must be designed into the product from the beginning. MiCA classification, e-money authorization, reserve backing, redemption obligations, travel-rule compliance, sanctions screening, wallet monitoring and incident response are not back-office details. They are part of what makes a bank-issued stablecoin trusted.

In stablecoins, the control model is the product. Without it, a token may move value quickly, but it will not meet the expectations placed on regulated financial institutions.

Blockchain matters—but it is not the strategy

It is tempting to begin with the blockchain decision. Public or permissioned? Single chain or multi-chain? Build or adopt? These questions matter, but they should not dominate the strategy.

For most banks, the better principle is control first, reach next. Start with a narrow architecture that can prove demand, safety and regulatory readiness. Expand only when the operating model is mature enough to support liquidity, interoperability and ecosystem scale.

Agentic AI adds a new dimension

The emergence of agentic AI makes the stablecoin discussion even more urgent. AI agents may need payment rails that are programmable, API-native, instant and always available. A regulated bank stablecoin could become part of that infrastructure—but only if identity, authorization, limits, revocation and traceability are built in.

The white paper explores how banks can use agentic AI first for internal assurance—such as reserve monitoring, reconciliation and compliance support—before considering more advanced agent-facing payment models. The message is clear: autonomy must be earned, not assumed.

Download the white paper to learn how banks can move from stablecoin interest to a disciplined, maturity-led roadmap—one that balances innovation with the trust, control and resilience expected of regulated banking infrastructure.