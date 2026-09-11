As supervisors look harder and capital rules bite, EU banks need a different way to run their SRT programmes, not just structure them.

For years, significant risk transfer sat quietly in the corner of the balance sheet. A handful of banks ran it as a proper programme. Most others dipped in when the capital case looked good enough. That is changing fast. New capital rules are making SRT more attractive. The ECB has opened a fast-track for simpler deals. And a wider EU reform wants banks to show, not just claim, that the risk really has moved off the books. The result: SRT is going mainstream, and the bar for doing it well is quietly rising.

The gap that quietly breaks programmes

Working with banking clients across Europe, I keep seeing the same thing. Teams are confident they can put a deal together. They are far less confident they can prove, on any given Tuesday, that the risk really left the balance sheet.

That is the gap where SRT quietly breaks. Thin documentation. Patchy data on the underlying pool. Monitoring that only really wakes up at year-end. Deal features nobody has re-modelled since closing. None of it is new. But supervisors are asking about it more often, and they want live evidence, not a well-written story.

Passing the test is no longer the finish line

Today, a bank qualifies for capital relief by passing a structural test on the deal. But passing the test has never been the whole story. Regulators can still say no if the deal looks more like clever capital optimisation than a real transfer of risk. The direction of travel goes further. The proposed EU reform wants each bank to show, deal by deal and over time, that a genuine share of losses is truly being transferred. That turns SRT from a structuring exercise into an evidence exercise, and it is one that never really ends.

Where agentic AI earns its place

SRT is exactly the kind of work agentic AI is built for. It is continuous, data-heavy, and it crosses a lot of teams, which is where things usually slip. Specialist agents can do the patient work behind the scenes: reading term sheets, catching data issues in the pool before they cause problems, running "what if" scenarios on capital, flagging credit events in hours rather than days, and preparing regulatory reports against the latest templates. A lead agent sits over the top and makes sure the right thing lands in front of the right team at the right time.

This is not about replacing the people who structure deals. It is about making the surrounding work (the proving, the watching, the reporting) something a programme can actually keep up with.

A programme that gets stronger with each deal

One of the nicer side-effects of this way of working is that context builds up. Every deal teaches the system something: what worked, what didn't, which exceptions came up, which structures held. The next deal is easier to close, cleaner to evidence, and simpler to defend when supervisors ask questions.

Over time, SRT stops feeling like a run of one-off transactions and starts behaving like a proper capability. Which, increasingly, is what everyone (supervisors, investors, boards) wants to see.

Where to start

The good news is that the gaps are usually diagnosable. A structured look at where your programme sits today, on compliance, structuring, governance, data and investor reach, tells you pretty quickly what to fix first. And a modular AI layer closes those gaps far faster than more people or a bigger platform ever will.

In our latest thought leadership paper below, we go deeper on all of this: the regulatory picture, a maturity model for EU banks, and the agentic AI blueprint behind it.

Download Whitepaper "Navigating significant risk transfer: The definitive EU playbook " and learn more about the regulatory landscape, a maturity model for EU banks,

and the agentic AI blueprint behind it.

Ready to strengthen your SRT programme?

SRT is no longer a one-off transaction, it's a continuous obligation that demands robust compliance, strong governance, and data you can defend under scrutiny. Talk to Dr. Amitava Ghosh and our team about where your programme stands today and how to close the gaps that matter most. → Contact us