How AI companions could support patients at home while keeping clinicians in charge of care

In our previous article, we showed how predictive AI can turn interoperable data into early warning systems that flag deterioration of medical conditions hours or even weeks before it becomes critical. However, a warning only helps if someone acts on it. When patients are in the hospital, the care team is nearby; at home, there is often no one available. Imagine a patient who has undergone heart surgery and has been discharged from the hospital. She might be feeling dizzy or unsure about the side effects of some medications. For patients with chronic conditions or requiring continuous support, a patient companion application using AI agents can support them between doctor visits. Such companion agents could be particularly valuable for complex specialty therapies, digital therapies, and rehabilitation after surgery.

What makes a companion AI agent different

Reminder apps, symptom diaries, and health chatbots in common use today mostly work with rule-based algorithms. An AI agent, however, is different. It learns from patterns in the data and can provide insights that humans might otherwise miss. This is why human oversight is essential. A companion agent is designed around patient needs and goals, uses interoperable data, and operates under clear clinical oversight. Its memory allows it to remember previous conversations and provide personalized outputs to patients, similar to what we know from AI tools such as Claude or Microsoft Copilot. An AI companion agent has three main layers, as shown in the diagram: inputs, the agent, and outputs.

Inputs: data from electronic health records (EHR), wearables, continuous glucose monitors (CGM), pharmacy records, and patient-reported outcomes, connected through an interoperability layer that provides a unified view of the patient.

Agent: memory, reasoning, and conversation with the patient, operating within clinically defined rules and boundaries.

Outputs: escalations to the care team, scheduling appointments, coordinating next steps, and structured summaries written back into the EHR so that clinicians see the full picture.

There are several benefits of an AI agent for patients and care teams. It can provide medication support and thus help keep adherence high throughout the treatment period. The AI agent can educate the patient about the diagnosis, treatment plan, and diet in plain language. It can collect patient-reported outcomes (PROs) using natural conversations rather than lengthy questionnaires, which makes regular reporting easier. It can further interpret signals from wearables and other data sources and provide recommendations about the next steps or even escalate to the care team when certain conditions are met. Ahead of a doctor's visit, it can schedule the appointment and send a summary of the patient's health since the last visit.

The agent's guiding principle is human-in-the-loop by design. Clinicians define the escalation rules and decide on care. The agent interacts with the care team and patients in a bidirectional manner and integrates with clinical systems, avoiding the risk of becoming another isolated app.