

Read the full white paper: Agentic AI for Inclusive Banking

Europe’s banking industry is facing a demographic reality that can no longer be ignored.

By 2050, older adults are expected to account for nearly one-third of Europe’s population, creating new challenges and opportunities for financial institutions.

At the same time, senior citizens represent one of the region’s most valuable banking segments, holding a significant share of Europe’s liquid assets and accumulated wealth. Yet many of today’s banking experiences were not designed with their needs in mind.

For many banks, digital transformation has focused on efficiency, automation and self-service. While these priorities have delivered substantial benefits, they have also unintentionally created barriers for a growing segment of customers. Smaller interfaces, app-centric experiences, reduced branch networks and increasingly complex digital journeys can make banking more difficult for older adults, even when they are comfortable using technology

The challenge extends beyond digital literacy. Senior citizens often face unique financial priorities and risks that differ significantly from younger customer groups. Their concerns tend to centre on wealth preservation, retirement income, financial wellness, fraud protection, healthcare-related expenses and legacy planning. Yet most banking products available today remain adaptations of mainstream offerings rather than solutions designed specifically for the realities of later life.

This represents more than a financial inclusion issue. It is a significant growth opportunity for banks willing to rethink how they serve one of Europe’s fastest-growing customer segments. Research highlighted in Cognizant’s latest white paper suggests that senior citizens are typically loyal customers, maintain strong banking relationships and often seek trusted guidance on increasingly complex financial decisions.

The growing gap in senior banking

Across Europe, many financial institutions have invested in accessibility improvements such as larger fonts, simplified interfaces and dedicated support channels. These initiatives are valuable, but they do not fundamentally address the broader needs of senior citizens. According to Cognizant’s analysis, the industry has largely focused on helping seniors access banking services rather than helping them confidently navigate financial decisions and life transitions.

The result is a persistent innovation gap. While younger consumers benefit from purpose-built products, digital-first investment services and personalized financial experiences, seniors are often offered slightly modified versions of traditional accounts. Critical needs such as assisted digital banking, proactive fraud prevention, retirement guidance, caregiver support and integration with healthcare or social benefit ecosystems remain largely underserved.

At the same time, fraud risks continue to evolve. Older adults are disproportionately targeted by social engineering schemes, impersonation scams and other forms of financial exploitation. Traditional fraud alerts and reactive service models are often insufficient in helping vulnerable customers identify and avoid emerging threats.

Why agentic AI changes the conversation

The emergence of agentic AI creates an opportunity to move beyond incremental improvements and reimagine senior banking from the ground up.

Rather than requiring customers to navigate increasingly complex banking systems, agentic AI can enable banking experiences that are proactive, intuitive and personalized. Cognizant’s vision centres on AI agents that work collaboratively to understand customer intent, provide tailored guidance, monitor for risks and connect customers with the appropriate services or human support when needed.

Imagine a banking experience where an AI-powered assistant can help a retiree manage day-to-day finances through natural conversation, proactively monitor for unusual account activity, provide reminders about benefits eligibility and coordinate assistance when intervention is required. Instead of waiting for customers to identify and resolve problems themselves, the bank becomes an active partner in financial well-being.

This shift represents a fundamental change in how financial institutions think about customer service. It moves banking from a transactional relationship toward a continuous, outcome-driven model focused on confidence, security and long-term financial wellness.

A new opportunity for banking leaders

Banking leaders across Europe are already preparing for regulatory changes that support enhanced consumer protection, open finance and broader access to financial data. These developments create a foundation for more connected, intelligent and personalized services.

The institutions that move first will have an opportunity to differentiate themselves by creating banking experiences purpose-built for the lifecycle needs of senior citizens. Instead of viewing financial inclusion as a compliance exercise, leading banks can transform it into a strategic growth initiative that strengthens customer relationships across generations.

The question is no longer whether banks should invest in senior banking innovation. The question is how quickly they can build the capabilities needed to serve this market at scale.

Inclusive banking isn't about adapting old products. It's about building entirely new experiences that help every customer bank with confidence. Download the white paper to see how agentic AI can get us there.