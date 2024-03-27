Model routing refers to the process of intelligently directing AI requests to the model best suited to their complexity, requirements and intended outcome. An enterprise may work across frontier, open-weight, small language, custom and specialized models—each offering a distinct balance of capability, speed, cost and control.

Depending on a use case, when a request is submitted, the model routing layer evaluates its requirements and directs it to the most appropriate model. It acts as a decision layer between the application and the available portfolio of AI models.

The routing layer makes this decision by evaluating factors such as task complexity and performance requirements. However, it is the organizational policies that determine which models are eligible for specific workloads. Current availability can also influence the final selection. When several models can meet the requirements, cost is the final criteria that helps determine the most appropriate option.

How does model routing work through an AI gateway?

To operate, model routing requires an AI gateway or orchestration layer between applications and available models. This can be achieved through a third-party gateway, an internally managed gateway or a technology partner's platform, based on an enterprise’s preference.

As each request needs to pass through the routing layer before reaching a model, the system applies predefined rules, learned patterns or operational signals to narrow down the appropriate destination.

One of the common ways to organize all available models is through model tiering. Models are usually grouped according to the work they handle most effectively. For example, high-capability frontier models work best where sophisticated reasoning is required, whereas efficient models handle routine workloads. For bounded tasks with clear requirements, small language models can be assigned to those workloads. Open-weight and specialized models offer the necessary flexibility for particular deployment or domain needs.

Multi-agent systems provide a useful example of why this approach matters. A complex workflow may contain several agents with different responsibilities, with each agent requiring different model capabilities.

Route modules inside Cognizant® AI Nexus send each request to the model that delivers the right balance of quality, cost and control. Complex work gets frontier reasoning, everyday tasks move to efficient models and sensitive workloads stay within your environment. Guardrails and policies apply on every route, and budgets stretch further. When a provider slows or fails, traffic moves to healthy models and work keeps flowing. The result is quality where it counts, cost where it does not and control by design.

Neuro® San supports per-agent LLM configurations, allowing one agent to use a faster, cost-efficient model while another uses a more capable model for complex reasoning.

This demonstrates model tiering within an agent architecture. Neuro San primarily routes work between agents, while model selection can be configured for each agent. A dedicated model-routing layer takes the idea further by making model selection a routing decision for a particular request or workflow stage.

What are the business benefits of model routing?

One of the biggest benefits of model routing is that it helps enterprises make better use of their AI model portfolio while also supporting the financial, operational and governance requirements of enterprise AI.

Reduce AI costs through more precise model selection

AI costs depend on more than the price of an individual model call. The number of requests, amount of context processed and complexity of each task all contribute to overall consumption. With model routing, organizations can allocate higher-cost models to workloads that require their capabilities while directing simpler tasks to more efficient models.

Over time, this can lead to better returns on AI investments by matching model spend to business requirements.

Maintain quality while managing AI spending

Cost reduction alone is not a sufficient measurement for enterprise AI. Different workloads have different demands from an AI system, so a lower-cost model may be unsuitable for a task that requires the stronger reasoning of a high-capability frontier model. Model routing gives the organizations an option to consider quality requirements alongside financial constraints, using higher-capability models for demanding work and more efficient models where they meet the requirements.

It also helps deliver the required outcomes while giving teams greater flexibility across applications without compromising performance.

Gain greater control over a growing model portfolio

Often, enterprise AI environments include models from different providers and deployment environments, spanning proprietary, open-weight, custom and specialized models. A routing layer provides a consistent mechanism for managing this portfolio.

For example, an organization may have a cloud-hosted frontier model for complex reasoning and an open-weight model for workloads that require greater deployment control.

Organizations can apply these selection policies centrally and introduce new models without embedding every model choice directly into individual applications.

The result is greater control over AI resources and how they are allocated across business workloads.

Why does model routing matter for enterprise AI?

Publicis Sapient’s 2026 survey found that 73% of enterprise AI decision-makers say AI is used regularly or across most business processes, while only 10% say it is core to how their business operates. As AI becomes part of more applications, enterprises need shared capabilities that make those systems easier to manage at scale.

One such capability is model routing, allowing AI applications to remain separate from the models they use, so organizations can change model choices without redesigning every application.

Apart from improving cost efficiency, maintaining quality and simplifying model management, model routing also works as a governance mechanism for enterprise AI. Governance is the guardrail that keeps AI use within the boundaries an organization has defined. When AI handles more sensitive information, those boundaries can include which models process certain data and where that processing takes place.

For example, a customer service task may be initiated by a human employee, an AI agent or a digital employee. The nature of the task can determine which model is used, with routine requests directed to more efficient models and complex requests sent to models with stronger reasoning capabilities. Where the task involves sensitive customer information, routing can also account for requirements around approved models and processing locations, giving organizations greater control over how AI workloads are handled.

Why is token economics an architecture problem?

Token economics refers to the relationship between the tokens an AI system consumes and the cost of producing an output. The cost of an AI workflow is determined by the specific model used, the volume and type of tokens processed (input vs. output), and the frequency of system prompts. In advanced architectures, token economics also accounts for compounding costs from agentic loops, prompt caching discounts and auxiliary tool execution.

The architecture around the model therefore influences AI economics. Context, retrieval, workflow design and model selection can all affect token consumption and the resulting cost of completing a task.

Context and retrieval design determine token consumption

Every time an AI model responds, it needs information to work with. That information forms the context of the request, and that amount of context affects how many tokens the model processes. Retrieval determines which information is brought into the request, while context management determines how much of it the model receives.

For example, a system may retrieve several documents to answer a question, even though only some of that information is relevant to the answer. Sending all of it to the model increases token consumption. This is why the way information is retrieved and prepared can affect AI costs before the choice of model even comes into the picture.

Workflow architecture determines how often models are invoked

The same principle applies to the number of times a model is called. An AI workflow can involve several steps, with each step requiring the model to process information and produce a response. The way those steps are connected can therefore affect how many tokens the workflow consumes.

For example, a workflow may ask a model to summarize information, pass that summary to another model and then use another call to produce the final response. If useful results can be reused between these steps, the workflow may require fewer model calls and consume fewer tokens. So, the way the workflow is designed also becomes part of its cost.

Model routing determines where different levels of capability are used

Model routing adds model selection to this architectural equation. A workflow can direct demanding stages toward models with greater capabilities while using more efficient options for simpler operations.

The important point is that model pricing cannot be considered separately from workflow design. The number of calls, amount of context and model selected for each stage all contribute to the final cost.

AI unit economics depends on the entire workflow

The choice of model adds another part to this equation. A demanding task may require a more capable model, while a simpler task may be handled by a more efficient option. Model routing helps direct each stage to an appropriate model based on the requirements of that work.

The cost of an AI workflow therefore depends on more than the price of individual model calls. The amount of context, number of calls and models used across the workflow all contribute to what the organization ultimately spends.

How is model routing different from load balancing?

Model routing and load balancing can both direct requests within an AI environment. However, model routing determines which model should perform the work, while load balancing determines which infrastructure resource should handle the request.

Load balancing distributes traffic while model routing selects a model

The difference becomes clearer when we look at what happens after a request enters the system. Model routing considers the requirements of the task and directs the request to a suitable model. Load balancing then manages how requests are distributed across the resources serving that model.

For example, an enterprise may run several instances of the same AI model to handle customer requests. Load balancing can distribute incoming traffic across those instances based on their available capacity. Model routing operates at a different level by deciding which model the request should reach in the first place.

Model routing and load balancing can operate within the same request path

These two mechanisms can therefore work together within a single request path. A request may first pass through a routing layer that determines the model, before being distributed to an available resource that serves it.

The two decisions remain separate even when they happen within the same flow. One concerns the model that performs the task, while the other concerns the infrastructure that delivers it.

Model routing focuses on the requirements of the work

The distinction ultimately comes down to what each mechanism is responding to. Model routing considers the nature of the task and the capabilities needed to handle it. Load balancing responds to conditions such as traffic and available infrastructure capacity.

Understanding this difference helps enterprises use the two capabilities together. Model routing manages model choice, while load balancing manages resource availability.