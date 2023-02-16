Skip to main content Skip to footer
Why life sciences need shared data
To develop new treatments quickly and cost effectively, life sciences firms need a better way to share vital data, both inside and outside the organization.

Data infrastructure excellence changing biopharma manufacturing
Every step of the biopharmaceutical process generates data. Capturing and centralizing that data can help the industry create and deliver medicines and treatments more quickly and efficiently.

The path to perfect pharmaceutical batch quality prediction
Businesses within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector must continuously ensure batch quality is maintained at the highest standards.

An accessible digital experience: not just a checklist item
While businesses are certainly accustomed to providing digitally accessible experiences to their employees and end users, their focus is often on satisfying the minimum regulatory requirements.

The blueprint for excellence: Why Cognizant stands above the rest

“Cognizant has well-established methodologies to help clients define and apply design thinking and enable Scrum delivery. This includes assisting customers with designing product team structure, formulating iterative product development strategies, and embedding security best practices in enterprise sizes and complexities”

Gartner, 2022

Siddharth Srinivasan

Sid leads Cognizant’s Software & Platform Engineering in DACH, leveraging 20+ years of IT experience to drive client transformations. He empowers clients with innovative solutions, shapes complex deals, and navigates IT and technology challenges to ensure successful outcomes.

