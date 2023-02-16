We help you to engineer your business
PROACTIVELY BOOST YOUR ORGANIZATION’S RESILIENCE WITH OUR AI-OPS-DRIVEN SERVICENOW SUITE, ENSURING RAPID ADAPTATION AND RECOVERY FROM ANY DISRUPTION.
In today’s fast-paced business environment, resilience is not just about recovery; it’s about proactively shaping your organization to withstand the unexpected. Our AI-OPS-driven ServiceNow Suite is your partner in this transformative journey. Harness the power of predictive analytics and machine learning to not only bounce back from disruptions but to anticipate them, ensuring your enterprise is always one step ahead. With the ServiceNow Suite, you’ll master the art of integrated enterprise operational management, turning potential obstacles into opportunities for growth and innovation. Elevate your operational strategy with ServiceNow and redefine what it means to be resilient.
The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) mandates stringent ICT risk management standards for financial entities.
Unlock seamless compliance and streamlined operations with our comprehensive ServiceNow solutions. Our end-to-end approach integrates ITSM, SecOps SIR/VR, BCM, VRM, and IRM modules, consolidating essential information into a personalized dashboard tailored to your needs. Experience enhanced efficiency and control with our all-in-one solution designed to optimize your business processes and ensure compliance.
Senior Consultant, Banking & Financial Services
Philipp is a seasoned finance professional with 10 years of experience in the financial services sector. He’s adept in Big4 IT audits, banking regulations, and Bafin audit resolutions. His academic achievements include a Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, and Scrum Master certification.
Strategic Technology Integration Director
Shardorn Wong-A-Ton, a Strategic Technology Integration Director with 25+ years of IT experience, excels in driving strategic initiatives and integrating advanced technologies. Based in Switzerland, he ensures organizational stability and resilience. Passionate about technology and security, Shardorn continually elevates his expertise to tackle complex challenges.
Head of Banking Consulting Germany
Thomas has 17+ years experience with Business & IT Transformation, including Core Finance (lending, payments, wealth management) and Business Support Functions (Finance, IT, HR). He worked for leading Swiss and UK financial institutions as well as for Big4 Consulting firms in DACH and APAC. He is a passionate servant leader experienced in Agile as well as in traditional project management methodologies. And has a strong understanding of IT and Business Platforms in particular. His clients are primarily active in Wealth Management incl. Asset Management, Retail, Corporate and Investment Banking, and in the Professional Services Industry. He also leads Cognizant’s Regulatory Consulting Practice in Germany and advises financial services clients on the impacts of emerging regulations such as DORA.
Head of Insurance Consulting CE
Constantin Schindler, an Insurance Consulting Leader with 15+ years of experience, excels in Strategy and Operations Consulting, Process Automation, and BPO. Based in Bavaria, he drives the profitable growth of the Insurance Business in Central Europe. Known for his strong analytical skills, Constantin leads transformative measures, helping clients achieve cost savings and growth through digital transformation.