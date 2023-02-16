Skip to main content Skip to footer
Why life sciences need shared data
To develop new treatments quickly and cost effectively, life sciences firms need a better way to share vital data, both inside and outside the organization.

Data infrastructure excellence changing biopharma manufacturing
Every step of the biopharmaceutical process generates data. Capturing and centralizing that data can help the industry create and deliver medicines and treatments more quickly and efficiently.

The path to perfect pharmaceutical batch quality prediction
Businesses within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector must continuously ensure batch quality is maintained at the highest standards.

An accessible digital experience: not just a checklist item
While businesses are certainly accustomed to providing digitally accessible experiences to their employees and end users, their focus is often on satisfying the minimum regulatory requirements.

The Core Elements of DORA

DORA’s five pillars provide a comprehensive roadmap to building a stable, flexible, and robust financial system, effectively addressing ICT challenges.

Navigate DORA with Confidence: Your Ultimate Guide to Cyber Resilience

PROACTIVELY BOOST YOUR ORGANIZATION’S RESILIENCE WITH OUR AI-OPS-DRIVEN SERVICENOW SUITE, ENSURING RAPID ADAPTATION AND RECOVERY FROM ANY DISRUPTION.

Mastering Integrated Enterprise Operational with Management with ServiceNow Suite

In today’s fast-paced business environment, resilience is not just about recovery; it’s about proactively shaping your organization to withstand the unexpected. Our AI-OPS-driven ServiceNow Suite is your partner in this transformative journey. Harness the power of predictive analytics and machine learning to not only bounce back from disruptions but to anticipate them, ensuring your enterprise is always one step ahead. With the ServiceNow Suite, you’ll master the art of integrated enterprise operational management, turning potential obstacles into opportunities for growth and innovation. Elevate your operational strategy with ServiceNow and redefine what it means to be resilient.

Business Continuity Management

Ensure uninterrupted operations with robust continuity planning.

Incident Management

Rapidly respond to and recover from incidents to minimise impact.

Risk Assessment and Mitigation

Identify, assess, and mitigate risks effectively.

Supplier Resilience

Strengthen your supply chain by ensuring your third-party providers are resilient.

Automated Workflows

Streamline processes with automation to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

AIOps Intelligence

Make smarter, faster decisions with artificial intelligence.

Dashboard and Analytics

Gain insights with comprehensive analytics and customisable dashboards.

Achieve Compliance with DORA

The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) mandates stringent ICT risk management standards for financial entities. 

Unlock seamless compliance and streamlined operations with our comprehensive ServiceNow solutions. Our end-to-end approach integrates ITSM, SecOps SIR/VR, BCM, VRM, and IRM modules, consolidating essential information into a personalized dashboard tailored to your needs. Experience enhanced efficiency and control with our all-in-one solution designed to optimize your business processes and ensure compliance.

Meet our Subject Matter Expert

  • Philipp A. Meyer
    Philipp A. Meyer

    Senior Consultant, Banking & Financial Services

    Philipp is a seasoned finance professional with 10 years of experience in the financial services sector. He’s adept in Big4 IT audits, banking regulations, and Bafin audit resolutions. His academic achievements include a Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, and Scrum Master certification.

  • Shardorn Wong A Ton
    Shardorn Wong A Ton

    Strategic Technology Integration Director

    Shardorn Wong-A-Ton, a Strategic Technology Integration Director with 25+ years of IT experience, excels in driving strategic initiatives and integrating advanced technologies. Based in Switzerland, he ensures organizational stability and resilience. Passionate about technology and security, Shardorn continually elevates his expertise to tackle complex challenges.

  • Thomas Pollak
    Thomas Pollak

    Head of Banking Consulting Germany

    Thomas has 17+ years experience with Business & IT Transformation, including Core Finance (lending, payments, wealth management) and Business Support Functions (Finance, IT, HR). He worked for leading Swiss and UK financial institutions as well as for Big4 Consulting firms in DACH and APAC. He is a passionate servant leader experienced in Agile as well as in traditional project management methodologies. And has a strong understanding of IT and Business Platforms in particular. His clients are primarily active in Wealth Management incl. Asset Management, Retail, Corporate and Investment Banking, and in the Professional Services Industry. He also leads Cognizant’s Regulatory Consulting Practice in Germany and advises financial services clients on the impacts of emerging regulations such as DORA.

  • Constantin Schindler
    Constantin Schindler

    Head of Insurance Consulting CE

    Constantin Schindler, an Insurance Consulting Leader with 15+ years of experience, excels in Strategy and Operations Consulting, Process Automation, and BPO. Based in Bavaria, he drives the profitable growth of the Insurance Business in Central Europe. Known for his strong analytical skills, Constantin leads transformative measures, helping clients achieve cost savings and growth through digital transformation.

