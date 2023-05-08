Skip to main content Skip to footer
STEP FORWARD WITH CONFIDENCE

We help you to engineer your business

Explore our recent insights and publications

Why life sciences need shared data
Why life sciences need shared data

To develop new treatments quickly and cost effectively, life sciences firms need a better way to share vital data, both inside and outside the organization.

Data infrastructure excellence changing biopharma manufacturing
Data infrastructure excellence changing biopharma manufacturing

Every step of the biopharmaceutical process generates data. Capturing and centralizing that data can help the industry create and deliver medicines and treatments more quickly and efficiently.

The path to perfect pharmaceutical batch quality prediction
The path to perfect pharmaceutical batch quality prediction

Businesses within the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector must continuously ensure batch quality is maintained at the highest standards.

An accessible digital experience: not just a checklist item
An accessible digital experience: not just a checklist item

While businesses are certainly accustomed to providing digitally accessible experiences to their employees and end users, their focus is often on satisfying the minimum regulatory requirements.

Are you leveraging your customer data effectively?

Missed insights

Do you ever feel like you’re not fully leveraging the customer data you have? What insights are you missing that could improve your support and service offerings?

frustrated customer
Poor customer engagement

How often do you struggle to engage customers effectively with personalized interactions? What if better data utilization could enhance your customer engagement strategies?

cluttered desktop
Inconsistent service quality

Is inconsistent service quality affecting your brand reputation? How could data-driven processes help ensure a higher and more consistent level of service?

Get started
one frustrated person and another happy

Unleash the power of your data

Missed insights, poor customer engagement, and inconsistent service quality can all be overcome with our Data Initiated Customer Support. By harnessing the full potential of your customer data, you can gain valuable insights, enhance customer interactions, and ensure consistent service delivery. Our solution integrates data-driven processes that turn raw data into actionable insights, driving improvements across all touchpoints.

Elevate service quality

HEAR FROM OUR CUSTOMERS

Leading auto manufacturer improves customer satisfaction with data-driven insights

By leveraging advanced data analytics, a top automotive company significantly enhanced customer satisfaction and reduced warranty costs. Discover how data can transform your business.

Discover how
IS YOUR SUPPORT SYSTEM LEVERAGING DATA EFFECTIVELY?

Revolutionize support with smart data

State-of-the-art processes

DICS implements advanced and future-proof processes for after-sales, service, and customer support, ensuring your systems are robust and adaptable to evolving technologies and customer needs.

interaction with a screen
End-to-end data integration

Our comprehensive data-driven approach integrates various departments, from engineering to after-sales, reducing costs and enhancing customer engagement and loyalty through continuous, data-informed interactions.

coworkers discussion
Expert collaboration

Built on thought leadership and expert collaboration, DICS incorporates capabilities from Cognizant Mobility, Inawisdom, and Netcentric, ensuring a holistic and expertly backed approach to customer support.

a factory worker
Addressing major pain points

DICS targets significant challenges across industries, such as siloed structures and data connectivity issues, offering versatile solutions that enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

customers signing a document
Enhanced customer engagement

By leveraging accessible data, DICS improves customer experience and retention, reducing costs in after-sales processes like repair, maintenance, and warranty efforts, particularly in the automotive industry.

A person giving presentation
Optimized operations

DICS streamlines service management, enhancing communication and interaction through CRM systems, leading to a more personalized and efficient customer experience.

Transform your support
a lab technician working

Address operational challenges with our data-initiated customer support

Our data-initiated customer support system addresses siloed structures, underdeveloped data connectivity, and lack of integrated processes. By leveraging advanced data analytics and seamless integration, we enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs associated with repairs and maintenance, and improve overall security and data management. This comprehensive approach ensures a proactive and responsive customer support experience.

Improve operations

Start your journey with us

Step 1: Schedule a consultation

Connect with our team to discuss your specific operational challenges and business objectives.

an office round table meeting
Step 2: Receive a customized proposal

Based on our analysis, we’ll craft a tailored solution.

colleagues discussing charts
Step 3: Implement the solution

After you accept our proposal, we collaborate closely with your team to implement and refine the solution.

Get started now
3 colleagues looking at a laptop screen

Frequently asked questions

How does Data Initiated Customer Support integrate with existing systems?

Our platform is designed for easy integration, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting your current operations. This seamless integration helps maintain continuity and allows you to benefit from our advanced features quickly. Learn more about how we can enhance your existing infrastructure.

What are the data security measures in place?

We adhere to strict data protection regulations and employ advanced security measures to safeguard your data at all times. Your sensitive automotive data is protected through our robust security protocols, ensuring peace of mind. Discover how our security features can protect your valuable data.

Can the system scale with our business growth?

Absolutely, our solution is designed to scale and adapt as your business grows and changes. Whether you are expanding operations or introducing new services, our system can accommodate your evolving needs. Explore how we support scalable growth.

How does this system improve operational efficiency?

Our data-driven approach enhances operational efficiency by optimizing workflows, reducing downtime, and streamlining service management. This results in faster decision-making and more effective resource utilization. See how we can transform your operations.

What are the benefits of end-to-end data integration?

Our comprehensive approach integrates various departments, from engineering to after-sales, enhancing customer engagement and reducing costs through continuous, data-informed interactions. This holistic integration fosters a more collaborative environment. Learn more about the benefits of data integration.

How does the system enhance customer engagement?

By leveraging accessible data, our solution improves customer experience and retention, reducing costs in after-sales processes like repair, maintenance, and warranty efforts. This proactive approach keeps customers engaged and satisfied. Discover how we can enhance your customer interactions.

What impact does the system have on warranty and repair costs?

Our predictive maintenance capabilities and data-driven product issue identification significantly reduce warranty and repair costs. This approach ensures issues are addressed before they become major problems, saving you money. Learn about our cost-saving strategies.

How does the solution address the siloed organizational structures?

Our platform breaks down silos by creating a unified, customer-centric engagement process across marketing, sales, and after-sales divisions. This integration leads to more efficient and cohesive operations. See how we can unify your organization.

Is the system user-friendly and what training is required?

Our platform is designed with user-friendliness in mind, and we provide comprehensive training to ensure your team is well-equipped to utilize all features effectively. This ensures a smooth adoption process. Find out more about our training programs.

What is the ROI we can expect from implementing this system?

You can expect significant cost savings, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction, leading to a strong return on investment. Our system's benefits are designed to outweigh the initial costs. Explore the financial benefits we offer.