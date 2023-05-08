Quality assurance in a transformation project

Business transformation projects require precise planning and on-time delivery, so that a company can successfully continue its business. If you are already using SAP or are planning to implement or upgrade it, we want to show you how Cognizant’s expert knowledge, frameworks, and solution acceleraters and Tricentis world class automation suite will help you do it the first time right.

When is the right time to use which solution in what way to achieve outcomes on-time and in superior quality?

