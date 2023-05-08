Skip to main content Skip to footer
Quality assurance in a transformation project

Business transformation projects require precise planning and on-time delivery, so that a company can successfully continue its business. If you are already using SAP or are planning to implement or upgrade it, we want to show you how Cognizant’s expert knowledge, frameworks, and solution acceleraters and Tricentis world class automation suite will help you do it the first time right.

When is the right time to use which solution in what way to achieve outcomes on-time and in superior quality? 

14th of September 2023 

11.00 a.m. – 2.00 p.m.

Primetower, 18th Floor

Robert Bonomo
Sales QE&A Cognizant

11:05 – 11:25 Cognizant: Implementing SAP the first time right

Manfred Oppitz
Sales SAP Cognizant  

Martin Schwittay
Head of SAP Business Technology Platform CH

11:25 – 11:45 SAP: Innovate with Speed, Agility and Confidence

Helmut Stueber
Presales Manager EMEA West & SAP

11:45 – 12:05 Tricentis: De-risking transformation projects

Partners

Cognizant collaborates with SAP and Tricentis to deliver comprehensive solutions that combine their expertise with our own, ensuring businesses achieve their desired outcomes through streamlined processes and enhanced customer experiences.

