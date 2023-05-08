Skip to main content Skip to footer

In the life sciences sector, rapid technological advancements include real-time patient data collection via mobile devices, on-demand analysis, and platforms connecting patients with personalized healthcare. The pharmaceutical industry enhances healthcare by prioritizing patients, improving patient experiences, and optimizing therapies with data-driven insights.

Create access to patient-centered services

Leverage digital technologies and strategic partnerships to create 'Beyond the Pill' services, expanding beyond conventional products. Modern patients seek personalized therapies and patient-centric solutions, transforming healthcare business models. Facilitate access to tailored services, prioritize patients, and redefine the pharmaceutical industry in the face of healthcare system challenges.

Shape the future amid healthcare transformation: Become a robust, patient-centric partner in the digital age

The pharmaceutical industry is transforming Life Sciences

The pharmaceutical industry holds the key to transforming Life Sciences but has so far settled for half-hearted initiatives.

  • Diversification of the portfolio

    Expand your offerings to include healthcare services and create additional revenue streams.

  • Innovation advantage

    Invest in digital health technologies to stay industry-leading and capitalize on the benefits of digitization.

  • Enhanced patient engagement

    Promote patient engagement and education to build long-term relationships and increase patient satisfaction.

  • Simplified usability

    Lower the barriers to use your services for seamless interaction and increased adoption.

5 Steps to Patient-Centricity

Patient Perspective from the Beginning:

Incorporate patient organizations, patient representatives, and individual patients into the discussion and decision-making processes.

  • e.g. patient surveys, focus groups, advisory boards
  • Understand the needs, preferences, and challenges of patients.
Culture of Patient-Centricity:

Create a culture of engagement and collaboration throughout the organization.

  • Training, training programs, promoting teamwork and communication between different departments.
  • Incorporate patient knowledge into daily tasks
Establishing and maintaining connections:

Establishing and maintaining relationships with medical professionals, nurses, pharmacists, insurers, and regulatory authorities. Initiating partnerships for patient care innovation, actively participating in healthcare system advancement while considering best practices.

Customized Treatments:

Implementing tailored therapy options aligned with individual patient needs. Incorporating digital tools such as wearables, health apps, and electronic health records for continuous health data monitoring and enhancing patient communication and interaction.

Continuous stakeholder feedback:

Continuous gathering and applying feedback from patients and stakeholders to identify successes and improvement opportunities. Emphasis on adapting the strategy and developing innovative solutions.

Patients in Focus: Data, Innovation, Success

Holistic digital transformation in the pharma industry: Utilize patient-centricity with a data-driven approach to gain evidence-based insights. We consider all aspects of patient lives, foster understanding, and develop innovative strategies for your success.

New patient experiences with a data-driven approach and interconnectivity

Real-time data and digital solutions enhance patient care, personalize treatments, boost patient engagement, and improve efficiency in drug development. This leads to a patient-centric transformation of the pharmaceutical industry, placing patients at the center of their health journey.

  • Personalized treatment and therapy

    Real-time data and digital solutions enable pharmaceutical companies to collect and analyze comprehensive health information from patients. Continuous monitoring of vital signs and symptoms leads to personalized treatment approaches that consider individual needs, resulting in optimized care.

  • Early detection and prevention

    Real-time data and digital solutions detect health problems at an early stage by continuously monitoring health indicators. Pharmaceutical companies can thus recommend preventive measures in good time to prevent or mitigate diseases.

  • Improved drug development and efficacy evaluation

    Real-time data and digital solutions empower patients to actively engage in their healthcare. They receive real-time information about their condition, make informed decisions, and manage their treatment independently. Health apps and portals facilitate communication with medical professionals and enhance the role of patients in the treatment process.

  • Patient empowerment and engagement

    Real-time data and digital solutions are revolutionizing therapy research. The pharmaceutical industry analyzes health data for trends, patterns, and correlations to develop new therapeutic approaches and adapt existing ones. Artificial intelligence and machine learning play a pivotal role in analyzing large datasets for this purpose.

  • Research and development of new therapies

    Real-time data and digital solutions are revolutionizing therapy research. The pharmaceutical industry analyzes health data for trends, patterns, and correlations to develop new therapeutic approaches and adapt existing ones. Artificial intelligence and machine learning play a key role in the analysis of large datasets.

Integration of data, technologies, and innovative solutions with leading partners

For seamless integration and transformation, we offer extensive experience in CRM, omnichannel, Veeva Rim, and Vault. Our Patient Engagement Platform integrates artificial intelligence with user-friendly design.

INTERACTIONS ANYTIME AND ANYWHERE

CRM - Seamless and integrated view of all customer interaction channels with UtilityOne.
INCREASE CUSTOMER LOYALTY

Omnichannel Solutions - Consistent service quality at every customer touchpoint.
STRATEGIC PARTNER

Veeva - Achieving outstanding business performance – in the cloud, worldwide, without compromises.
INTEGRATION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Improving Patient Engagement through Conversational AI
PERSPECTIVES

Patient-Centered Design: Where Science and Empathy Merge.
COGNIZANT PATIENT ENGAGEMENT PLATFORM

Enhancing the patient experience through data-driven technology.
30/30

of the Global Pharmaceutical Companies

We have long-standing relationships with the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

LIFE SCIENCES

Current insights at a glance

CX for Siemens Healthineers

Transforming globally with AI and virtual agents for seamless customer experiences.

Four tips to create patient-centric decentralized clinical trials

For a seamless transition to decentralized clinical trials, we offer valuable recommendations that facilitate the shift to patient-centric approaches and enhance the success of your studies.

Holistic Data Management: Veeva's Development Cloud

Boehringer Ingelheim and Cognizant accelerate therapy delivery with Veeva platform.

Emergence of digital therapeutics and the changing future of patient-centric care

Digital therapies empower patients, revolutionize healthcare, and hold the promise of even greater advancements with widespread adoption.

Tap into the power of our partners

We collaborate with industry leaders and innovators on a global scale. No matter how ambitious your goals may be, we deliver results. Leverage excellence and cutting-edge technology for your growth.

Together, we shape the future of healthcare

Transform healthcare by placing patients at the heart of pharma.