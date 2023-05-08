Skip to main content Skip to footer
TAILOR YOUR MAINFRAME MODERNIZATION STRATEGY

Modernize

Modern mainframe infrastructure increases flexibility, automation, and security.

Implement DevOps & agile methods on mainframe

Run additional workloads

Integrate

Utilise a hybrid cloud approach by collaborating with hyperscalers.

Data integration across the enterprise

Exit

Examine the applications that will be moved.

Decide on a migration strategy and a target platform

key Dimension

Our Mainframe to Cloud Assessment Approach

Move to a cloud-smart approach to take advantage of the latest developments in cloud technology, increase agility and reduce costs. This approach unlocks the full potential of the cloud.

Step forward with confidence

Industry experience matters.

 

Why to choose Cognizant to Mainframe to Cloud Processes.

We lead in mainframe to cloud transformation, modernizing legacy systems for operational excellence. With our onsite Subject Matter Experts, we tailor solutions to your unique needs, enabling product re-imagination, ecosystem integration, and platform scaling. We transform legacy systems to efficient, agile platforms that keep you competitive.

Making legacy applications digital-ready

Digital systems for leading customer experience and digital processes requires integration of legacy applications into the new digital world. A cloud-ready micro-services-oriented architecture enables integration of data and processes in an agile and flexible way.

Reduce time to production

Integrating Legacy Applications into modern software development approaches like DevSecOps reduces the development, deployment and roll out times bringing your enhanced features to market quicker.

Reduction in Cost

Moving mainframe applications to cloud has shown potential reductions in TCO of up to 35% and in applications maintenance of 38%.

Reduced risk of skill gap

Moving legacy applications to modern cloud-based environments reduces the dependency on outdated and scarce skills. Modern tools and approaches can be utilized across the entire application landscape.

Interested to know more?

Why it’s better to be ‘cloud-smart’ than ‘cloud-first’

With a “cloud-smart approach,” organizations can take advantage of technology developments that increase agility and decrease cost—and extract full value of the cloud

Featured strategy

Achieving escape velocity in the cloud

 

To meet its growth objectives and customers’ rising expectations, Venerable needed to modernize a core application with 1980s roots. To get there, it created a technology ecosystem that pivoted around quickly up its cloud migration game

Mainframes in a Digital World: Deciding Whether to Move On (Part 1)

The digital-first imperative, combined with cost and skills factors, have many businesses re-evaluating their commitment to the mainframe. Read on as we explore factors to consider when deciding whether to modernize legacy applications — or move on.

Mainframes in a digital world: Updating the platform (part 2)

Assessing and updating workhorse mainframes for the digital era isn’t a straight-through process. Here’s our guidance on how to move forward and reap rapid returns.

Intuition engineered

Cognizant is able to help you gain that holistic view on your mainframe environment. Based on our leading industry expertise and delivered through a comprehensive set of tools and IPs. 

Meet our subject matter expert

  • Dennis Becker

    Client Service Director

    Dennis Becker has 20+ years of experience in Program & Delivery Management. Dennis has a Banking, Consulting, Product Owner & Agile Coach background. He has been mainly working for BFSI clients but also has knowledge in automotive, consumer clients and health care. He is with Cognizant since 2.5 years and working closely together with IDE, ADM, QE&A, CIS and Consulting.

  • Felix Theisinger

    Chief Enterprise Architect

    Nearly 25 years in management and technology consulting and enterprise architecture with leading global enterprises. Profound experience in business/IT alignment and digital transformation. Broad expertise in business applications such as SAP and mainframe, cloud solutions, and hyperscale platforms. As a chief enterprise architect, combines a strategic business perspective with deep technical understanding.

Ready to get to know more?

Step forward with confidence