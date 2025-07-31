Skip to main content Skip to footer

The payments landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. From real-time transactions and open banking to the emergence of new digital currencies and AI-driven innovations, the choices you make today will define your success tomorrow. Are you equipped to navigate this complex and dynamic environment?

Payment modernization

By taking a big-picture view of payment hub modernization, providers can leave behind the piecemeal approach and shape a future-ready strategy.

Generative AI unleashed: Redefining the payments landscape

In the era of AI-powered payments, providers can create options that make financial services more accessible, personalized and meaning for everyone.

Now’s the time to shore up fraud prevention strategies

Transform fraud prevention strategies with Cognizant's innovative AI solutions. Discover how we help financial institutions combat sophisticated fraud and enhance security.

The Alternate Payment Method (APM) Revolution

Guru Sahajpal, Industry lead Financial Services and Fintech, North America discusses how APMs offer faster, secure, personalized transactions, shaping the future of commerce at the 2025 Payments Canada Summit.

