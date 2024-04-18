Skip to main content Skip to footer

Payments Canada Summit 2024

Cognizant is a proud Executive Sponsor of the Payments Canada Summit. Join us in Toronto to empower seismic shifts in payments.

May 29–31, 2024
Beanfield Center, Toronto

 

PRESS RELEASE

Cognizant and Microsoft Announce Global Partnership to Expand Adoption of Generative AI In the Enterprise, And Drive Industry Transformation

Expanded partnership will leverage Microsoft Copilot and Cognizant's advisory and digital transformation services to help employees and enterprise customers operationalize generative AI and realize strategic business transformation by building and delivering industry and business-specific solutions to help customers create and customize their own copilots.

Where to find us

Cognizant is a leader in Payments

Depth of partnership ecosystem and strong recognition by clients makes us a Leader on Everest Group’s Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023.

Cognizant & Microsoft Partnership

Together with Microsoft, we provide the modernization blueprint, resources and agility needed to propel your business forward.

Get to know our leaders in attendance

Mike Crumpler

Senior Director, North America Payments Consulting Lead, Cognizant

Mike Crumpler
Dr. Amita Oppal Gill

Canadian Country Leader, Intuitive Operations & Automation – Banking and Financial Services, Cognizant

Dr. Amita Oppal Gill
Krishanu De

Head of Payments, Risk & Compliance Industry Solutions, Cognizant

Krishanu De
Tyler Pichach

Executive Director Business Strategy, Worldwide Financial Services, Microsoft

Tyler Pichach

Ready to learn more?

