Skip to main content Skip to footer

Tech Modernisation: Security in the era of AI

Enterprise-wide AI adoption hinges on trust – and it won’t be generated by policies and training alone. This guide explores how to embed trust at the core of your organisation’s cybersecurity strategy, enabling innovation without compromising protection.

Discover how leaders are balancing risk and opportunity through policy-oriented frameworks and AI-specific governance. Learn how AI can be used not only to detect and respond to threats faster, but also to automate security operations and reduce human workload.

Inside the guide, you’ll uncover: 

  • How to embed trust for AI across your organisation. 
  • Security frameworks that balance innovation and protection. 
  • AI-powered threat detection and response automation. 
  • Governance models for secure data and AI integration. 
  • How Cognizant is engineering AI for impact. 

Download the Security guide to see how enterprise-wide trust becomes the foundation for secure, scalable AI adoption.

Read the Security guide

Technology Modernisation: Foundations of AI

Our Technology Modernisation guide explores how AI is reshaping the case for tech modernisation

Learn how to align engineering, legacy systems, data, and security with the AI mandate—turning trust into transformation. Drawing on industry research and executive insights, it shows how strategic modernisation enables impactful AI adoption and sets your organisation up for long-term growth.

Explore the guide overview
Create AI impact by transforming your engineering foundations

Aligning business processes and establishing strong engineering foundations is the key to scalable AI integration. Learn how to balance speed, agility, and effectiveness to deliver real business impact. Discover how automation, measurement, and modern engineering practices drive consistency and confidence—enabling AI to work faster, smarter, and with greater trust across your organisation.

Read the Engineering guide
Unlock the power of AI by overcoming your legacy limitations

Legacy infrastructure is a transformation opportunity. Learn how to use the AI mandate to help unshackle your business from tech debt, streamline cloud transitions, and consolidate fragmented systems. Discover how observability, automation, and FinOps practices can create new paths and help you build for the future.

Read the Legacy Transformation Guide
Deliver value for the by transforming your data foundations

Explore how flexible, role-based governance and strategic data mapping unlock AI’s potential. Learn how to overcome data complexity, improve data literacy, and build data value maps that connect insights to outcomes. With agile governance and improved observability, your data becomes a fuel for innovation that empowers teams for growth.

Read the Data guide

Engineering AI for Impact

Turn AI’s raw power into market-leading capabilities - faster and better.

Legacy modernisation

Simplify your technology estate to realise value from AI.

Know more
Vibrant purple backdrop
AI for growth and innovation

Unleash growth with new products and services, and personalized experiences.

Know more
Sleek server rack
Agentic AI

Reimagine operations with multi-agent systems for new levels of efficiency and adaptability.

Know more
Water ripples illuminated bright light

Ready to learn more?

Let Cognizant help you modernise for the era of AI.

Cognizant.com