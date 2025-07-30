Tech Modernisation: Security in the era of AI

Enterprise-wide AI adoption hinges on trust – and it won’t be generated by policies and training alone. This guide explores how to embed trust at the core of your organisation’s cybersecurity strategy, enabling innovation without compromising protection.

Discover how leaders are balancing risk and opportunity through policy-oriented frameworks and AI-specific governance. Learn how AI can be used not only to detect and respond to threats faster, but also to automate security operations and reduce human workload.

Inside the guide, you’ll uncover:

How to embed trust for AI across your organisation.

Security frameworks that balance innovation and protection.

AI-powered threat detection and response automation.

Governance models for secure data and AI integration.

How Cognizant is engineering AI for impact.

Download the Security guide to see how enterprise-wide trust becomes the foundation for secure, scalable AI adoption.