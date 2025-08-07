Skip to main content Skip to footer

Tech Modernisation: Legacy transformation in the era of AI

Legacy systems and accumulated tech debt are two of the most significant barriers to enterprise agility. This guide explores how AI can be a catalyst for change—helping organisations remove complexity, consolidate applications, and modernise infrastructure.

As AI becomes recognised in the enterprise as a potential productivity enhancer, it’s driving a broader mandate to make more technology more accessible to more people. For those advocating change, this is the moment to act.

Inside the guide, you’ll uncover:

  • The key to removing complexity for the enterprise
  • How to use AI to remove tech debt
  • Why legacy renewal is an investment in future agility
  • How to identify and resolve the root causes of complexity
  • How Cognizant is engineering AI for impact

Download the Legacy guide to see how enterprise-wide simplification can become the foundation for secure, scalable AI-assisted transformation.

Read the Legacy Transformation guide

Technology Modernisation: Foundations of AI

Our Technology Modernisation guide explores how AI is reshaping the case for tech modernisation

Learn how to align engineering, legacy systems, data, and security with the AI mandate—turning trust into transformation. Drawing on industry research and executive insights, it shows how strategic modernisation enables impactful AI adoption and sets your organisation up for long-term growth.

Explore the Technology Modernisation Overview Guide
Deliver value for the by transforming your data foundations

This guide explores how flexible, role-based governance and strategic data mapping unlock AI’s potential. Learn how to overcome data complexity, improve data literacy, and build data value maps that connect insights to outcomes. With agile governance and improved observability, your data becomes fuel for innovation that empowers teams for growth.

Read the Data guide
Create AI impact by transforming your engineering foundations

This guide explores how aligning business processes and establishing strong engineering foundations is the key to scalable AI integration. Learn how to balance speed, agility, and effectiveness to deliver real business impact. Discover how automation, measurement, and modern engineering practices drive consistency and confidence—enabling AI to work faster, smarter, and with greater trust across your organisation.

Read the Modern Engineering guide
Embed trust for AI by transforming your security posture

This guide explains how you can embed trust for AI through policy-oriented security frameworks and AI-specific governance. Learn how to harness AI to automate threat detection and reduce false positives, so you can balance protection with innovation. Discover how Secure by Design principles and agentic AI controls can significantly strengthen resilience. With the right posture, AI becomes a security asset that enhances defence, enables confidence, and safeguards enterprise-wide transformation.

Read the Security guide

Engineering AI for Impact

Turn AI’s raw power into market-leading capabilities - faster and better.

Legacy modernisation

Simplify your technology estate to realise value from AI.

AI for growth and innovation

Unleash growth with new products and services, and personalized experiences.

Agentic AI

Reimagine operations with multi-agent systems for new levels of efficiency and adaptability.

Ready to learn more?

Let Cognizant help you modernise for the era of AI.

