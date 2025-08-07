Skip to main content Skip to footer

Tech Modernisation: Data in the era of AI

AI’s potential is only as powerful as the data it is built on. This guide explores how organisations can unlock real enterprise value by modernising their data environments to take full advantage of AI-assisted analysis.

Learn how flexible, role-based governance frameworks lay the foundation for secure, scalable AI adoption—and how data value maps are the first step to dramatically improving accessibility and literacy across your organisation.

Inside the guide, you’ll uncover:

  • Where AI delivers value for the enterprise
  • How to build flexible, role-based data governance
  • Ways to increase data accessibility and literacy
  • How strategic data leadership drives real impact
  • Why data is the fastest route to AI value

Download the Data guide to see how enterprise-wide data governance becomes the foundation for secure, scalable AI-assisted analysis.

Read the Data guide

Technology Modernisation: Foundations of AI

Our Technology Modernisation guide explores how AI is reshaping the case for tech modernisation

Learn how to align engineering, legacy systems, data, and security with the AI mandate—turning trust into transformation. Drawing on industry research and executive insights, it shows how strategic modernisation enables impactful AI adoption and sets your organisation up for long-term growth.

Explore the Technology Modernisation Overview Guide
Create AI impact by transforming your engineering foundations

Aligning business processes and establishing strong engineering foundations is the key to scalable AI integration. Learn how to balance speed, agility, and effectiveness to deliver real business impact. Discover how automation, measurement, and modern engineering practices drive consistency and confidence—enabling AI to work faster, smarter, and with greater trust across your organisation.

Read the Engineering guide
Unlock the power of AI by overcoming your legacy limitations

Legacy infrastructure is a transformation opportunity. Learn how to use the AI mandate to help unshackle your business from tech debt, streamline cloud transitions, and consolidate fragmented systems. Discover how observability, automation, and FinOps practices can create new paths and help you build for the future.

Read the Legacy Transformation Guide
Embed trust for AI by transforming your security posture

This guide explains how you can embed trust for AI through policy-oriented security frameworks and AI-specific governance. Learn how to harness AI to automate threat detection and reduce false positives, so you can balance protection with innovation. Discover how Secure by Design principles and agentic AI controls can significantly strengthen resilience. With the right posture, AI becomes a security asset that enhances defence, enables confidence, and safeguards enterprise-wide transformation.

Read the Security guide

Engineering AI for Impact

Turn AI’s raw power into market-leading capabilities - faster and better.

Legacy modernisation

Simplify your technology estate to realise value from AI.

Know more
Vibrant purple backdrop
AI for growth and innovation

Unleash growth with new products and services, and personalized experiences.

Know more
Sleek server rack
Agentic AI

Reimagine operations with multi-agent systems for new levels of efficiency and adaptability.

Know more
Water ripples illuminated bright light

Ready to learn more?

Let Cognizant help you modernise for the era of AI.

Cognizant.com