Tech Modernisation: Modern Engineering practice in the era of AI

To deliver real impact, AI must work—fast and effectively. This guide explores how modern engineering practices help enterprises balance speed and quality, enabling scalable AI integration that teams trust and adopt.

Optimisation with agility is has emerged as the sweet spot for enterprise infrastructure. Strong engineering foundations improve development velocity while avoiding AI-generated tech debt. Aligning business processes with engineering workflows is the key to unlocking consistent value.

Inside the guide, you’ll learn:

  • Effective approaches for engineering AI for the enterprise
  • How to balance speed and effectiveness in AI delivery
  • Why updated systems and processes matter for AI success
  • How to evolve engineering practices for scalable integration
  • Which initiatives Australian CIOs are prioritising for 2025

Download the Engineering guide to see how balancing speed and effectiveness becomes the foundation for scalable, trusted AI integration.

Technology Modernisation: Foundations of AI

Our Technology Modernisation guide explores how AI is reshaping the case for tech modernisation

Learn how to align engineering, legacy systems, data, and security with the AI mandate—turning trust into transformation. Drawing on industry research and executive insights, it shows how strategic modernisation enables impactful AI adoption and sets your organisation up for long-term growth.

Deliver value for the by transforming your data foundations

This guide explores how flexible, role-based governance and strategic data mapping unlock AI’s potential. Learn how to overcome data complexity, improve data literacy, and build data value maps that connect insights to outcomes. With agile governance and improved observability, your data becomes fuel for innovation that empowers teams for growth.

Unlock the power of AI by overcoming your legacy limitations

Legacy infrastructure is a transformation opportunity. Learn how to use the AI mandate to help unshackle your business from tech debt, streamline cloud transitions, and consolidate fragmented systems. Discover how observability, automation, and FinOps practices can create new paths and help you build for the future.

Embed trust for AI by transforming your security posture

This guide explains how you can embed trust for AI through policy-oriented security frameworks and AI-specific governance. Learn how to harness AI to automate threat detection and reduce false positives, so you can balance protection with innovation. Discover how Secure by Design principles and agentic AI controls can significantly strengthen resilience. With the right posture, AI becomes a security asset that enhances defence, enables confidence, and safeguards enterprise-wide transformation.

Engineering AI for Impact

Turn AI’s raw power into market-leading capabilities - faster and better.

Legacy modernisation

Simplify your technology estate to realise value from AI.

AI for growth and innovation

Unleash growth with new products and services, and personalized experiences.

Agentic AI

Reimagine operations with multi-agent systems for new levels of efficiency and adaptability.

Ready to learn more?

Let Cognizant help you modernise for the era of AI.

