Our focus areas

Database @ Every Cloud (OD@X)
  • Database platform modernization with hyperscaler adoption
  • Sovereign cloud enablement
AI Powered back-office transformation
  • Deliver AI‑powered enterprise transformation across finance, employee success and supply chain
  • Accelerate process innovation with seeded AI agents and Oracle AI Agent Studio
AI Data Platform (AIDP)
  • Enable trusted data integration and management
  • Create AI‑powered applications with APEX and Oracle 23ai
  • Unlock advanced analytics with Oracle Autonomous Database
Enterprise AI agent factory
  • Transform enterprise business processes through AI agentification
  • Deliver scalable agents, operating seamlessly across heterogeneous environments
Managed operations reimagined with AI
  • Enable business‑aligned operations with integrated, cross‑platform SLAs
  • Reduce incidents through AI‑first, proactive diagnosis and remediation

Meet our leaders

Sachin Kulkarni

Head of Enterprise Platform Service – APJ

Conor Gallagher

Head of ERP - Enterprise Platform Services

Suzanne Holmes

Head of Strategic Partnership

Bindu Gupta

Head of Oracle Services – ANZ

Awards and recognitions

Cognizant wins five partner awards

These awards recognize the measurable results our Oracle partnership drives for clients across global markets.

Launch partner for Oracle AIDP

This partnership reflects our shared commitment to empowering enterprises with secure, scalable and agentic AI—unlocking new possibilities across industries.

Cognizant's "Vibe Coding" sets world record

With more than 50,000 participants across 40 countries, the event officially set a Guinness World Record for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon.

Success stories

Arqiva traces time, absences and payroll with Cognizant

Cognizant helped Arqiva implement Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM, including assessing what data Arqiva needed to migrate, which helped the company cut a month from its implementation time.

AVEVA orchestrates business transformation with Cognizant

Cognizant partnered with industrial software vendor AVEVA to consolidate fragmented finance systems on Oracle Cloud Applications, supporting 1,600 finance professionals across 28 countries.

Vopak saves 20% back-office costs

Vopak envisioned a singular, global way of working across five continents. See how Cognizant provided expertise in global scalability, business process optimization, technology and organizational change management to make it happen.

Venue details

ICC Sydney

14 Darling Dr,

Sydney NSW 2000,

Australia

Be a part of what’s next with Cognizant and Oracle

Meet with Cognizant at Oracle AI World Tour 2026 - Sydney.