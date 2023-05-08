Skip to main content Skip to footer

Embedding continuous testing from Day One at Westpac

To make banking easier and more intuitive, to better anticipate customer needs and streamline the customer experience, Westpac has a great opportunity to re-think its approach to QE&A.

Shifting to a holistic end-to-end view of customer experience across branch, ATM, online and digital will help simplify the delivery of digital programs, engineer quality outcomes on the first attempt, and minimise the cost and time of testing.

Continuous testing increases the cadence of release of new features, applications and systems – helping provide better banking experiences. Ultimately, it leads to:

  • Reduced rework through earlier detection of issues 
  • Less risk of error / defect leakage 
  • Faster go-live of new services
  • Reduced cycle times
  • Cost savings 

And Cognizant is here to help. Drawing on our seven-year partnership with Westpac and deep global experience in engineering financial transformation, we can help embed testing across the business – so Westpac can engineer a better future for the business and its customers.

Read the eBook

A proven approach to testing

Enterprises that put continuous assurance at the core of their testing methodology realise 1.6 times the productivity output and 1.5 times better strategic, business and operational outcomes (Everest Group, 2022).

Latest thinking

EVEREST REPORT

How to reorient enterprise quality to deliver business assurance

Discover the critical elements of the enterprise quality operating model, and what success looks like in high-performing enterprises

Read the report
Featured Asset image

INFOGRAPHIC

Achieve quality at speed with end-to-end automation and embedded intelligence

Gain a clear picture of how the Cognizant Continuous Testing Platform (CCTP) helps accelerate, streamline and improve testing outcomes.

View infographic
Featured Asset image

CASE STUDY

How a major health insurer rebuilt software QA with Cognizant

See how this global healthcare company avoided over $20M in costs over three years by transforming its approach to testing and quality assurance.

Read case study
Featured Asset image

How Cognizant helps assure quality from Day One

  • Automation

    We take a full lifecycle approach to test automation, focusing on end-to-end delivery,  time and effort savings and acceleration of the provision of quality services to your customers and users.

  • Quality at speed

    We build rigorous standards into all processes, right from the start, to ensure issues are identified and resolved faster in the lifecycle.

  • Business assurance

    Our business assurance model ingrains a culture of continuous improvement, realising faster business growth, user satisfaction, ROI, speed to market, and more.

Your Cognizant Team

  • Nemani Srinivas
    Nemani Srinivas

    Client Partner Manager for Westpac

    View LinkedIn

  • Deepa Nandan
    Deepa Nandan

    Customer Relationship Manager for Westpac

    View LinkedIn

  • Ivan Maclaine
    Ivan Maclaine

    Associate VP, Quality Engineering and Assurance

    View LinkedIn

  • Stephen Wykes

    Director, Software and Platform Engineering

    View LinkedIn

Ready to start your journey?

Cognizant is here to help Westpac engineer a better future together.

Cognizant.com