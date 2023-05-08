To deliver on its goal of improving the financial wellbeing and sustainability of all customers, ANZ Bank has a great opportunity to re-think its approach to QE&A.
Shifting to a holistic end-to-end view of customer experience across branch, ATM, online and digital will help engineer quality outcomes on the first attempt, accelerating time-to-market and delivering on the expectations of customers and the purpose of the bank.
Continuous testing increases the cadence of release of new features, applications and systems – helping provide better banking experiences. Ultimately, it leads to:
- Reduced rework through earlier detection of issues
- Less risk of error / defect leakage
- Faster go-live of new services
- Reduced cycle times
- Cost savings
And Cognizant is here to help. Drawing on deep global expertise in engineering financial transformation, we will support your ambitions for delivering financial wellbeing to all Australians.