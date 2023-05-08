Skip to main content Skip to footer

Save time and cut costs with continuous testing at ANZ

To deliver on its goal of improving the financial wellbeing and sustainability of all customers, ANZ Bank has a great opportunity to re-think its approach to QE&A.

Shifting to a holistic end-to-end view of customer experience across branch, ATM, online and digital will help engineer quality outcomes on the first attempt, accelerating time-to-market and delivering on the expectations of customers and the purpose of the bank.

Continuous testing increases the cadence of release of new features, applications and systems – helping provide better banking experiences. Ultimately, it leads to:

  • Reduced rework through earlier detection of issues
  • Less risk of error / defect leakage
  • Faster go-live of new services
  • Reduced cycle times
  • Cost savings

And Cognizant is here to help. Drawing on deep global expertise in engineering financial transformation, we will support your ambitions for delivering financial wellbeing to all Australians.

A proven approach to testing

Enterprises that put continuous assurance at the core of their testing methodology realise 1.6 times the productivity output and 1.5 times better strategic, business and operational outcomes (Everest Group, 2022).

Latest thinking

EVEREST REPORT

How to reorient enterprise quality to deliver business assurance

Discover the critical elements of the enterprise quality operating model, and what success looks like in high-performing enterprises

INFOGRAPHIC

Achieve quality at speed with end-to-end automation and embedded intelligence

Gain a clear picture of how the Cognizant Continuous Testing Platform (CCTP) helps accelerate, streamline and improve testing outcomes.

CASE STUDY

How a major health insurer rebuilt software QA with Cognizant

See how this global healthcare company avoided over $20M in costs over three years by transforming its approach to testing and quality assurance.

How Cognizant helps assure quality from Day One

  • Automation

    We take a full lifecycle approach to test automation, focusing on end-to-end delivery,  time and effort savings and acceleration of the provision of quality services to your customers and users.

  • Quality at speed

    We build rigorous standards into all processes, right from the start, to ensure issues are identified and resolved faster in the lifecycle.

  • Business assurance

    Our business assurance model ingrains a culture of continuous improvement, realising faster business growth, user satisfaction, ROI, speed to market, and more.

